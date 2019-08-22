< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ask Mary Jo: Friend's negativity & working together on finances

By Mary Jo Rapini

Posted Aug 22 2019 01:33PM CDT

Video Posted Aug 22 2019 11:37AM CDT

Updated Aug 22 2019 01:39PM CDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Ask Mary Jo: Friend's negativity & working together on finances&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-friend-s-negativity-working-together-on-finances" data-title="Ask Mary Jo: Friend's negativity & working together on finances" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-friend-s-negativity-working-together-on-finances" addthis:title="Ask Mary Jo: Friend's negativity & working together on finances"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425105541.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425105541");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425105541_425085775_117031"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425105541_425085775_117031";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425085775","video":"597424","title":"Ask%20Mary%20Jo%20-%20negative%20friend%20%26%20working%20together%20on%20finances","caption":"Psychotherapist%20Mary%20Jo%20Rapini%20with%20Houston%27s%20Morning%20Show%20Anchor%20Melissa%20Wilson%20and%20Sally%20MacDonald","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F22%2FAsk_Mary_Jo___negative_friend___working__0_7609678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F22%2FAsk_Mary_Jo___negative_friend___working_together_597424_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661099821%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D6dSOvYCBWppRE0J7Pk6DgHK8E3w","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/mary_jo_rapini&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmorning-news%2Fmary-jo-rapini%2Fask-mary-jo-friend-s-negativity-working-together-on-finances"}},"createDate":"Aug 22 2019 11:37AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425105541_425085775_117031",video:"597424",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/Ask_Mary_Jo___negative_friend___working__0_7609678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Psychotherapist%2520Mary%2520Jo%2520Rapini%2520with%2520Houston%2527s%2520Morning%2520Show%2520Anchor%2520Melissa%2520Wilson%2520and%2520Sally%2520MacDonald",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/22/Ask_Mary_Jo___negative_friend___working_together_597424_1800.mp4?Expires=1661099821&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=6dSOvYCBWppRE0J7Pk6DgHK8E3w",eventLabel:"Ask%20Mary%20Jo%20-%20negative%20friend%20%26%20working%20together%20on%20finances-425085775",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/mary_jo_rapini&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmorning-news%2Fmary-jo-rapini%2Fask-mary-jo-friend-s-negativity-working-together-on-finances"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Mary Jo Rapini

Posted Aug 22 2019 01:33PM CDT

Video Posted Aug 22 2019 11:37AM CDT

Updated Aug 22 2019 01:39PM CDT We used to be super tight; however, the last few years she’s become super negative. Do I talk about the negativity or let the relationship slide? </strong></p> <p><strong>Megan</strong></p> <p>Megan,</p> <p>Since you have invested twelve close years with this friend prior to her changing to a completely different person, I would advise you to talk to her. Try to schedule a meet up – maybe over coffee – and make it a point to listen to her. When people have an acute change in their personality, it may be due to a traumatic event that they are trying to work through or a physical illness. Many medical illnesses, such as diabetes, cancer, and auto-immune diseases begin with symptoms of depression that can look like negativity if not explored deeper. Tell her you are concerned about her, and if you miss her, make sure she knows that. Being friends with positive people is uplifting and fun, but being a good friend means you’ll be there no matter what they’re going through.</p> <p><strong>Hi Mary Jo, </strong></p> <p><strong>How do I get my husband to consult with me prior to making large purchases? </strong></p> <p><strong>Karen</strong></p> <p>Karen,</p> <p>Finances are one of the top three reasons couples cite for getting a divorce; money secrets erode trust. Talk to your husband and set up an agreement about spending money as early in the marriage as possible. Here’s some tips to keep in mind during that talk.</p> <ol> <li><strong>There’s no right way that works for everyone.</strong> Differences between the way couples spend money is not an issue if both partners agree to compromise and have a plan.</li> <li><strong>Have a set point of when to talk to your partner about a purchase.</strong> You should have a budget and a specific amount of money you can spend from the account that requires both partner’s approval.</li> <li><strong>Be transparent with expenditures. </strong>Many couples end up in credit card debt because they aren’t transparent with their partner about their expenditures. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mary Jo Rapini" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"416491" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mary Jo Rapini Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/relearning-how-to-love-your-marriage-when-the-last-kid-is-gone" title="Relearning how to love your marriage when the last kid is gone" data-articleId="424543823" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Relearn_to_love_your_marriage_after_the__0_7601913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Relearn_to_love_your_marriage_after_the__0_7601913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Relearn_to_love_your_marriage_after_the__0_7601913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Relearn_to_love_your_marriage_after_the__0_7601913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Relearn_to_love_your_marriage_after_the__0_7601913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson and Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Relearning how to love your marriage when the last kid is gone</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Divorce has gone down, except in one category. That category is empty nesters. It’s common for couples to experience anxiety prior to their children leaving. In fact, many couples go through a transition period, similar to what their child goes through, three to six months prior to them moving out. They don’t sleep well, feel more stressed, and worry about their future. There are uncertainties about what your life will look life when the kids move out; will you be one of those couples that drift apart or will you grow stronger together and live a marriage that shares adventure and purpose?</p><p>Studies find that marital happiness increases after the kids leave home, especially for couples who have been married more than thirty-fine years. However, if you gave so much attention to the children you had little left to nurture yourself or your partner, you may find yourself feeling lost and disoriented. Couples who struggle most have been couples who put their marital dreams on hold until after the children were grown.</p><p>The good news is no matter where you find yourself in your marriage, there is hope. The sooner you begin moving toward your partner instead of further away, the more likely to relearn how to love your marriage. Below are suggestions to start today: </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-how-to-grow-personally-dealing-with-unresponsive-people" title="Ask Mary Jo: How to grow personally & dealing with unresponsive people" data-articleId="423967665" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Ask_Mary_Jo__How_to_grow_personally___de_0_7594849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Ask_Mary_Jo__How_to_grow_personally___de_0_7594849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Ask_Mary_Jo__How_to_grow_personally___de_0_7594849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Ask_Mary_Jo__How_to_grow_personally___de_0_7594849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Ask_Mary_Jo__How_to_grow_personally___de_0_7594849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ask Mary Jo: How to grow personally & dealing with unresponsive people</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 01:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dear Mary Jo,</p><p>How can stay-at-home moms stay creative and evolved?</p><p>Monah</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/have-a-family-fun-day-before-sending-children-back-to-school" title="Have a family fun day before sending children back to school" data-articleId="423395367" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Soak_up_the_final_days_of_summer_creatin_0_7587390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Soak_up_the_final_days_of_summer_creatin_0_7587390_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Soak_up_the_final_days_of_summer_creatin_0_7587390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Soak_up_the_final_days_of_summer_creatin_0_7587390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Soak_up_the_final_days_of_summer_creatin_0_7587390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson and Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Have a family fun day before sending children back to school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 12:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>August brings the reminder of new beginnings and transitions. Although you may be feeling lethargic from the heat and still cleaning sand left over from June and July's vacations, your children are very aware their life is about to change. Transitions are a challenge no matter what age you are; getting up earlier, completing homework, and getting back into a routine is something many families struggle with the week before school.</p><p>Since school hasn't started yet, there is still time to create family memory your children will not forget. Make it an end of summer blast from the past family fun days at your house. Happy memories we carry with us from childhood help decrease anxiety and depression and restore a sense of peace well into our adult years. Make your home one that values family unity and laughter by setting a family fun day and making it a tradition for your family. It's easy to do and fun for the whole family. Here's some tips to get started:</p><p>There is no limit to what your family fun day can be. We celebrate families because the healthier the family, the healthier our schools, communities, and societies will become. Take time to enjoy your family and have a wonderful family fun day!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amazon-fires-continue-to-rage-as-critics-government-engage-in-bitter-dispute-over-who-is-to-blame"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_amazonsatellitefire_082219_1566503601421_7610112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Satellite images show the smoke from fires ripping through the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. (Photo credit: NASA)" title="ugcapproved_amazonsatellitefire_082219-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Amazon fires continue to rage as critics, government engage in bitter dispute over who is to blame</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/humans-consume-tens-of-thousands-of-microplastics-each-year-heres-how-to-consume-less"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/EatLessMicroplastic_Banner_Getty_1566502388107_7609943_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Plastic sample jar collected by the ORV Alguita during four months at sea sampling the waters of the great Pacific garbage patch. (Photo by: Citizen of the Planet/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="EatLessMicroplastic_Banner_Getty_1566502388107-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Humans consume tens of thousands of microplastics each year — here's how to consume less</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/your-legal-questions-answered-payments-from-divorce-legal-recourse-for-arrest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/Your_Legal_Questions___August_22__2019_0_7609541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Your_Legal_Questions___August_22__2019_0_20190822160612"/> </figure> <h3>Your Legal Questions Answered: Payments from divorce & legal recourse for arrest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/tommy-tutone-on-fox-rox-plays-new-song-and-great-classic-hit-from-1981"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/Tommy%20Tutone%20tonight_1566498913968.jpg_7609926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tommy Tutone tonight_1566498913968.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Tommy Tutone on FOX ROX plays new song and great classic hit from 1981</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/hpd-investigates-possible-shooting-after-victim-falls-from-bridge" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>HPD investigates possible shooting after victim falls from bridge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amazon-fires-continue-to-rage-as-critics-government-engage-in-bitter-dispute-over-who-is-to-blame" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_amazonsatellitefire_082219_1566503601421_7610112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_amazonsatellitefire_082219_1566503601421_7610112_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_amazonsatellitefire_082219_1566503601421_7610112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_amazonsatellitefire_082219_1566503601421_7610112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_amazonsatellitefire_082219_1566503601421_7610112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Satellite&#x20;images&#x20;show&#x20;the&#x20;smoke&#x20;from&#x20;fires&#x20;ripping&#x20;through&#x20;the&#x20;Amazon&#x20;rainforest&#x20;in&#x20;Brazil&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;NASA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amazon fires continue to rage as critics, government engage in bitter dispute over who is to blame</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/formerly-conjoined-twins-who-underwent-separation-surgery-in-houston-start-pre-k" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/texaschildrens_1566503461323_7609947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/texaschildrens_1566503461323_7609947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/texaschildrens_1566503461323_7609947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/texaschildrens_1566503461323_7609947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/texaschildrens_1566503461323_7609947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Elysse&#x20;Mata&#x20;via&#x20;Texas&#x20;Children&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Hospital" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Formerly conjoined twins who underwent separation surgery in Houston start Pre-K</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/humans-consume-tens-of-thousands-of-microplastics-each-year-heres-how-to-consume-less" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/EatLessMicroplastic_Banner_Getty_1566502388107_7609943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/EatLessMicroplastic_Banner_Getty_1566502388107_7609943_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/EatLessMicroplastic_Banner_Getty_1566502388107_7609943_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/EatLessMicroplastic_Banner_Getty_1566502388107_7609943_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/EatLessMicroplastic_Banner_Getty_1566502388107_7609943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Plastic&#x20;sample&#x20;jar&#x20;collected&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;ORV&#x20;Alguita&#x20;during&#x20;four&#x20;months&#x20;at&#x20;sea&#x20;sampling&#x20;the&#x20;waters&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;great&#x20;Pacific&#x20;garbage&#x20;patch&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Citizen&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Planet&#x2f;Education&#x20;Images&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Humans consume tens of thousands of microplastics each year — here's how to consume less</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-person-shot-in-fort-bend-county-nearby-school-secure-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 person shot in Fort Bend County, nearby school 'secure'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 