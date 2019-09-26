< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ask Mary Jo: Freezing when stressed & deleting ex's photos on social media data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-freezing-when-stressed-deleting-ex-s-photos-on-social-media" data-title="Ask Mary Jo: Freezing when stressed & deleting ex's photos on social media" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-freezing-when-stressed-deleting-ex-s-photos-on-social-media" addthis:title="Ask Mary Jo: Freezing when stressed & deleting ex's photos on social media"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430392171.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430392171");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_430392171_430389259_142692"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_430392171_430389259_142692";this.videosJson='[{"id":"430389259","video":"609130","title":"Ask%20Mary%20Jo%20-%20Sept.%2026%2C%202019","caption":"Psychotherapist%20Mary%20Jo%20Rapini%20with%20Houston%27s%20Morning%20Show%20anchor%20Sally%20MacDonald","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F26%2FAsk_Mary_Jo___Sept__26__2019_0_7677237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F26%2FAsk_Mary_Jo___Sept__26__2019_609130_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664126730%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D7g6qpKme5NNqj2jy5uMwAx-eZnY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/mary_jo_rapini&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmorning-news%2Fmary-jo-rapini%2Fask-mary-jo-freezing-when-stressed-deleting-ex-s-photos-on-social-media"}},"createDate":"Sep 26 2019 12:25PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_430392171_430389259_142692",video:"609130",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/Ask_Mary_Jo___Sept__26__2019_0_7677237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Psychotherapist%2520Mary%2520Jo%2520Rapini%2520with%2520Houston%2527s%2520Morning%2520Show%2520anchor%2520Sally%2520MacDonald",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/26/Ask_Mary_Jo___Sept__26__2019_609130_1800.mp4?Expires=1664126730&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=7g6qpKme5NNqj2jy5uMwAx-eZnY",eventLabel:"Ask%20Mary%20Jo%20-%20Sept.%2026%2C%202019-430389259",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/mary_jo_rapini&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmorning-news%2Fmary-jo-rapini%2Fask-mary-jo-freezing-when-stressed-deleting-ex-s-photos-on-social-media"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Mary Jo Rapini
Posted Sep 26 2019 12:49PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 26 2019 12:25PM CDT
Updated Sep 26 2019 01:03PM CDT How can I get ahead of that and possibly intervene?</strong></p><p><strong>Michelle</strong></p><p>Michelle,</p><p>This is seen more commonly in someone who struggles with PTSD or a traumatic event in their life, so the first thing I will suggest is talking to a therapist. The freeze response happens when you're faced with a threat that makes your brain think you're trapped; your brain is stuck between flight or fight. Here are suggestions that can help.</p><ol> <li>Take a few deep breaths. Sometimes when we panic, we take shallow breaths or even hold our breathe. Deep breaths can help interrupt the freeze.</li> <li>Pay attention to the physical sensations you're feeling. Being aware of what's going on in your body can help break you out of the freeze.</li> <li>Practice deliberate movements to break out of the freeze. Try pacing, running in place, stomping your feet, or punching a pillow.</li> <li>Call a family member or a family. Sometimes hearing the voice of someone you trust can make you feel calm, even if it's not about what you're experiencing.</li> <li>Be aware of when you're going to have a freeze moment and practice your deep breathing right away and make a plan to interrupt the feeling. Here are some other signs that a freeze moment is on its way:</li> </ol><ul> <li style="margin-left: 40px;">Physical heaviness or stiffness</li> <li style="margin-left: 40px;">Feeling numb, clammy, or cold</li> <li style="margin-left: 40px;">Heart rate changes (i.e. too slow or too fast)</li> </ul><p><strong>Hi Mary Jo,</strong></p><p><strong>My girlfriend has asked me to delete all pictures on social media of any ex-girlfriends. I think she's crazy, but does she have a point. Should I do it?</strong></p><p><strong>Brad</strong></p><p>Dear Brad, </p><p>This is a grey area in relationships, but the standard "rule" is if your ex is still on your profile picture, you need to update it with your new girlfriend's photo. Some people believe in discarding ex's photos as soon as they can after a breakup, whereas others are more nostalgic and old loves are part of their life story.</p><p>When it comes to your girlfriend, maybe she is concerned you have old feelings for your exes since you haven't deleted them, and this makes her feel less secure with you. This could jeopardize building trust in the relationship. </p><p>Ultimately, it comes down to how much you love your girlfriend and how committed to her. Your exes are part of your history, and no one has a right to tell you that you cannot keep photos of people who mean a lot to you from the past. However, if this issue becomes a big deal, I would suggest you decide of which is more important to you – keeping your girlfriend or keeping your exes visible in the present. The key is talking about it; communicate your thoughts and needs and understand where each person is coming from. More Mary Jo Rapini Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/5_posts_to_avoid_on_social_media_during__0_7671913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/5_posts_to_avoid_on_social_media_during__0_7671913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/5_posts_to_avoid_on_social_media_during__0_7671913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/5_posts_to_avoid_on_social_media_during__0_7671913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/5_posts_to_avoid_on_social_media_during__0_7671913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson and Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 posts to avoid on social media during a divorce</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 09:24AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 11:03AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Divorces are painful, and the people going through them are confused, angry, frustrated, and overwhelmed. You’re on a roller coaster of feelings and posting how you feel on social media about your divorce or your ex is never a good idea. You may feel as though the people seeing it are your friends, but many people reading your tragic details are not true friends, and nothing is perfectly private on social media. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other social media posts are often used as evidence during a divorce. If you have older children and they see the posts, it will hurt them deeply even if they understand why you said what you did.</p><p>Humans need connection, and when you’re going through a divorce, your need for connection and validation may lead you to use social media even more. Therefore, it’s important to think before you post. The suggestions below will help you avoid drama and move forward through a difficult time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/pursuing-purpose-in-midlife" title="Pursuing purpose in midlife" data-articleId="429029305" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Pursuing_purpose_in_midlife_0_7660018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Pursuing_purpose_in_midlife_0_7660018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Pursuing_purpose_in_midlife_0_7660018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Pursuing_purpose_in_midlife_0_7660018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Pursuing_purpose_in_midlife_0_7660018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson and Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pursuing purpose in midlife</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 02:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In most countries the older you are, the more prestige and respect you assume. This is not true in the United States. In fact, depression, loneliness, and a lack of self-worth are part of the aging experience for many. Some of this is self-induced. People get stuck in a rut or retire without a plan, goal, or passion. You end up living your life feeling self-defeated as though you’ve done it all before.</p><p>Now is the perfect time to consider what you could do to build up and create a life you never thought possible. Like all things, change doesn’t happen unless you change the way you think and what you do with your time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-husband-trying-to-fix-problems-showing-partner-love" title="Ask Mary Jo: Husband trying to fix problems & showing your partner love" data-articleId="428521390" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/Ask_Mary_Jo_0_7654212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/Ask_Mary_Jo_0_7654212_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/Ask_Mary_Jo_0_7654212_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/Ask_Mary_Jo_0_7654212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/Ask_Mary_Jo_0_7654212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson with Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ask Mary Jo: Husband trying to fix problems & showing your partner love</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 12:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 12:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hi Mary Jo,</p><p>I have a great husband, and he is always trying to fix things about me. How do I tell him I need to take care of these things and it’s my responsibility?</p><p>Jean</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Featured Videos stays at the top of his game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/several-residents-in-hockley-subdivision-question-high-water-bills"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/Residents_of_Hockley_neighborhood_questi_0_7677897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Residents_of_Hockley_neighborhood_questi_0_20190927043536"/> </figure> <h3>Several residents in Hockley subdivision question high water bills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/houston-pastor-charged-with-sexually-assaulting-13-year-old-girl"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/cain_1569559042268_7677798_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cain_1569559042268.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston pastor charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/body-found-in-barrel-during-search-for-missing-man"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/barrel_1569557906756_7677789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="barrel_1569557906756.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Body found in barrel during search for missing man</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vlcsnap-2019-09-27-05h48m21s71_1569581380319_7677941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vlcsnap-2019-09-27-05h48m21s71_1569581380319_7677941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vlcsnap-2019-09-27-05h48m21s71_1569581380319_7677941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vlcsnap-2019-09-27-05h48m21s71_1569581380319_7677941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2 teens shot while being chased in east Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/nfl-running-back-defies-age-and-stays-at-the-top-of-his-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/NFL_running_back_defies_age_and_stays_at_0_7678107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/NFL_running_back_defies_age_and_stays_at_0_7678107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/NFL_running_back_defies_age_and_stays_at_0_7678107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/NFL_running_back_defies_age_and_stays_at_0_7678107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/NFL_running_back_defies_age_and_stays_at_0_7678107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NFL running back defies age and stays at the top of his game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/several-residents-in-hockley-subdivision-question-high-water-bills" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/Residents_of_Hockley_neighborhood_questi_0_7677897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/Residents_of_Hockley_neighborhood_questi_0_7677897_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/Residents_of_Hockley_neighborhood_questi_0_7677897_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/Residents_of_Hockley_neighborhood_questi_0_7677897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/Residents_of_Hockley_neighborhood_questi_0_7677897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Several residents in Hockley subdivision question high water bills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/houston-pastor-charged-with-sexually-assaulting-13-year-old-girl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/cain_1569559042268_7677798_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/cain_1569559042268_7677798_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/cain_1569559042268_7677798_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/cain_1569559042268_7677798_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/cain_1569559042268_7677798_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston pastor charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/body-found-in-barrel-during-search-for-missing-man" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/barrel_1569557906756_7677789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/barrel_1569557906756_7677789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/barrel_1569557906756_7677789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/barrel_1569557906756_7677789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/barrel_1569557906756_7677789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body found in barrel during search for missing man</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 