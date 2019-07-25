< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ask Mary Jo: Family causing friction & healing from resentful feelings By Mary Jo Rapini
Posted Jul 25 2019 10:55AM CDT
Video Posted Jul 25 2019 10:52AM CDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 11:38AM CDT friction? </strong></p> <p><strong>Shinelle </strong></p> <p>Shinelle,</p> <p>It’s so difficult when a family member is toxic and resorts to telling lies about you. You cannot change your family members, but you can change you. Many psychologists warn families that sometimes the best and only option is to separate completely from the family. However, you may be able to avoid this if you know who caused the drama and what part you played. Separating yourself from one destructive family member is much easier than leaving your whole family. These suggestions can help:</p> <ol> <li><strong>Get clear about <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="who" data-grammar-rule="IN_WHO" data-wsc-lang="en_US">who</span> the toxic drama makers are.</strong> Drama is confusing, and sometimes it looks as though everyone is involved with contributing to lies about others. If you avoided taking action in the past to avoid dealing with conflicts, it’s possible you’ve contributed by enabling it to continue.</li> <li><strong>Reset your own boundaries.</strong> Sometimes when family members attack, other family members form cliques and take sides. If you’ve taken sides or contributed to the gossip, it’s important to readjust and refocus your boundaries; focus on taking care of yourself and your children. Taking a personal retreat from your family to realign your personal boundaries with your core values is a wonderful way to gain insight.</li> <li><strong>Practice your new boundaries at the next family get together.</strong> When a toxic family member acts out, it can be like a forest fire; it will burn everyone. Containing the fire (in this case the toxic family member) and keeping strong boundaries for your children will ensure their safety. This may mean when you visit you have a safe, neutral place to stay and a set amount of time you will stay with your family.</li> <li><strong>If necessary, cut ties with your family.</strong> Many families have predictable drama. For example, families with poor coping strategies turn to drugs, alcohol, or fighting with each other when faced with situations out their control. If you’re born into this type of family, it’s important that you learn healthy coping mechanisms so you can escape their high drama times in order to ensure your safety.</li> </ol> <p><strong>Hey Mary Jo, </strong></p> <p><strong>Can you ever heal from resentful feelings and how? </strong></p> <p><strong>Francisco </strong></p> <p>Francisco,</p> <p>When resentment has its hooks in you, it can feel as though you’ll erupt at the smallest thing. There is often bitterness from this held in anger, which causes an inability to trust again. Letting go of resentment means making peace and forgiving. Although there is no one way to heal resentment, these methods usually help:</p> <ol> <li><strong>Get clear about why it’s so difficult to let go.</strong> Hanging onto resentment often becomes part of your identity, even without your awareness. You hang onto something destructive to preserve your sense of self. Realizing that hanging onto anger is destroying only you can help you find healthier coping mechanisms.</li> <li><strong>See the other person’s perspective.</strong> In many cases, there was either a misunderstanding or unspoken, hurt feelings. Be able to look at the situation from both sides. You’ll become more understanding and loosen resentment’s grip.</li> <li><strong>Practice gratitude.</strong> When resentment bubbles up inside, try visualizing a list of all you’re grateful for. Resentfulness is fueled by self-victimization, so focusing your attention on gratitude makes it more difficult to feel resentful.</li> <li><strong>Work with a therapist.</strong> If you feel such anger that none of these methods help, therapy is a wonderful option. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mary Jo Rapini" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"416491" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mary Jo Rapini Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/influencer-vs-expert-taking-advice-from-social-media-stars-may-be-harmful" title="Influencer vs. expert: Taking advice from social media stars may be harmful" data-articleId="419584037" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Influencer_vs__expert__Taking_advice_fro_0_7539093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Influencer_vs__expert__Taking_advice_fro_0_7539093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Influencer_vs__expert__Taking_advice_fro_0_7539093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Influencer_vs__expert__Taking_advice_fro_0_7539093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Influencer_vs__expert__Taking_advice_fro_0_7539093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Influencer vs. expert: Taking advice from social media stars may be harmful</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 12:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We're all influencers to someone because we're all mentoring. Parents influence children, and teachers' mentor and influence students. There are very few parents who haven't experienced a child telling them the correct answer was something their teacher had said and not what their parent had. We want our children to follow good mentors and, therefore, embrace influencers for our children.</p><p>However, if you're an adult, and social media influencers have become your primary influencer, you may be doing more harm than good for yourself. Instagram influencers and other social media platforms consider how you look, how you dress, and where you travel to be important status markers and happiness indicators. When you compare your life to the standards of the influencers, it can leave you feeling as though you can't measure up.</p><p>Nowhere is the discrepancy more blatant than in the dating world. If you use Instagram influencers for your primary mentor of who you should date, you'll look for the wrong things and the end result will be a superficial, convenient, anxious-driven and high drama relationship. Below are suggestions of how you can take what you see on social media platforms and compare them to what a licensed intimacy relationship psychotherapist advises.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-opening-up-to-a-friend-forgiveness-from-spouse" title="Ask Mary Jo: Opening up to a friend & forgiveness from spouse" data-articleId="419583243" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Ask_Mary_Jo__Opening_up_to_a_friend___fo_0_7539145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Ask_Mary_Jo__Opening_up_to_a_friend___fo_0_7539145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Ask_Mary_Jo__Opening_up_to_a_friend___fo_0_7539145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Ask_Mary_Jo__Opening_up_to_a_friend___fo_0_7539145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Ask_Mary_Jo__Opening_up_to_a_friend___fo_0_7539145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson and Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ask Mary Jo: Opening up to a friend & forgiveness from spouse</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 12:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hi Mary Jo,</p><p>How do you open up to a friend about something deep that you need to share with them?</p><p>Isabel</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/6-everyday-things-you-do-that-ruin-your-relationship" title="6 everyday things you do that ruin your relationship" data-articleId="419568010" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/6_everyday_things_you_do_that_ruin_your__0_7539106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/6_everyday_things_you_do_that_ruin_your__0_7539106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/6_everyday_things_you_do_that_ruin_your__0_7539106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/6_everyday_things_you_do_that_ruin_your__0_7539106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/6_everyday_things_you_do_that_ruin_your__0_7539106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson and Rashi Vats" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>6 everyday things you do that ruin your relationship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 11:06AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 11:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When couples split up, everyone wants to know what happened. Friends close to the couple may say, “I thought they were so happy together,” or, “Why after so many years?” However, it’s not always the big things that cause the biggest threat. Sometimes it’s the little things; for example, the numerous times you broke a promise, didn’t show gratitude, or forgot a special occasion. In long-term relationships, the constant threat is taking your partner for granted and failing to make them priority. When you begin living your life for yourself and not considering your partner’s needs, you begin the downhill spiral into a joyless relationship.</p><p>It’s normal to make mistakes or say the wrong thing in a relationship. However, the key is to learn to forgive each other and try to do better. Below are the most common behaviors that begin unraveling relationships. If you can identify one or two you’re guilty of, take the time to make changes and let your partner know you are sorry and work together to do better.</p><p>Marriage is work for everyone. Don’t give up, and don’t blame your partner for your unhappiness. Accept the fact that no person was created to make you happy every moment of every day. Find meaning and purpose in what you can do and give back to others. It’s within those actions that we find true joy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 