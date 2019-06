Hi Mary Jo,

Are there early warning signs of cheating in a marriage?

Thank you, Barbi

Barbi, there are many indicators of infidelity within a relationship; however, these five are the most frequent and easiest to observe. If your partner is engaging in any of these, it doesn’t mean they are cheating, but it is advised that you talk to them.

A noticeable change or excessive attention to appearance. Your partner takes more time with their appearance when they are going to work or out without you, or they suddenly make big changes in their appearance. Partner is missing in action more than usual. Your partner begins losing their phone, shutting their phone off, or working different hours suddenly without explaining why. Your partner is hostile or terse toward you and your relationship. When people are cheating, they feel a sense of guilt and push you away by acting angry. They’re trying to rationalize why they are lying and involved with someone else, so they have to project blame on to you. This especially is true when you ask them if they are seeing someone else. Friends begin changing around you. In most cases other people suspect something is going on way before the partner, so friends become more uncomfortable. They don’t know how much to say and can become part of the denial around cheating. You discover secretive devices, passwords, and expenses. Partners who are cheating become much more secretive and hide their communication with the other person. When interrupted by their partner, they quickly stop what they’re doing and try to distract their partner.

The number one way to know is to listen to your gut. If you get a gut sense that your partner is not being honest, ask them directly. Their response is important. If they get defensive, they’re more likely being dishonest. Someone who loves you and is committed would be honest and kind in their response.

Hi Mary Jo,

How do you encourage your partner to eat healthier so it doesn’t get in the way with intimacy?

Stacie

Stacie,

Eating healthy is an individual choice, but when couples work together to create a healthier lifestyle, they are more successful. When you mention you’re making changes (like the suggestions below) to improve couple intimacy, it should help motivate him more.