Ask Mary Jo: Early warning signs of cheating & creating a healthier lifestyle

By Mary Jo Rapini

Posted Jun 10 2019 11:11AM CDT

Video Posted Jun 10 2019 10:58AM CDT

Updated Jun 10 2019 11:12AM CDT 10 2019 10:58AM fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:mjrapini@aol.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-early-warning-signs-of-cheating-creating-a-healthier-lifestyle">Mary Jo Rapini</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 11:11AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411791829"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 10:58AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 11:12AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411791829" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>Hi Mary Jo, </strong></p> <p><strong>Are there early warning signs of cheating in a marriage? </strong></p> <p><strong>Thank you, Barbi</strong></p> <p>Barbi, there are many indicators of infidelity within a relationship; however, these five are the most frequent and easiest to observe. If your partner is engaging in any of these, it doesn’t mean they are cheating, but it is advised that you talk to them.</p> <ol> <li><strong>A noticeable change or excessive attention to appearance.</strong> Your partner takes more time with their appearance when they are going to work or out without you, or they suddenly make big changes in their appearance.</li> <li><strong>Partner is missing in action more than usual.</strong> Your partner begins losing their phone, shutting their phone off, or working different hours suddenly without explaining why.</li> <li><strong>Your partner is hostile or terse toward you and your relationship. </strong>When people are cheating, they feel a sense of guilt and push you away by acting angry. They’re trying to rationalize why they are lying and involved with someone else, so they have to project blame on to you. This especially is true when you ask them if they are seeing someone else.</li> <li><strong>Friends begin changing around you.</strong> In most cases other people suspect something is going on way before the partner, so friends become more uncomfortable. They don’t know how much to say and can become part of the denial around cheating.</li> <li><strong>You discover secretive devices, passwords, and expenses.</strong> Partners who are cheating become much more secretive and hide their communication with the other person. When interrupted by their partner, they quickly stop what they’re doing and try to distract their partner.</li> </ol> <p>The number one way to know is to listen to your gut. If you get a gut sense that your partner is not being honest, ask them directly. Their response is important. If they get defensive, they’re more likely being dishonest. Someone who loves you and is committed would be honest and kind in their response.</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Hi Mary Jo, </strong></p> <p><strong>How do you encourage your partner to eat healthier so it doesn’t get in the way with intimacy? </strong></p> <p><strong>Stacie</strong></p> <p>Stacie,</p> <p>Eating healthy is an individual choice, but when couples work together to create a healthier lifestyle, they are more successful. When you mention you’re making changes (like the suggestions below) to improve couple intimacy, it should help motivate him more.</p> <ol> <li><strong>Be aware of temptations in the house and where you each struggle.</strong> Something as simple as packing a healthy lunch together instead of depending on fast food can help you have more energy and lose weight.</li> <li><strong>Clean out your pantry and restock with healthy foods.</strong> Skip foods you binge on or that cause you to overeat. If you don’t have them in the house, it’s less likely you’ll eat them when you’re bored or upset.</li> <li><strong>Lead by example.</strong> Taking time to cook and eat healthy with your partner helps them stay on track. Encourage him to cook with you, creating healthy options to his favorite foods. The more fun you two have while cooking, the more likely he’ll want to get in the habit of preparing healthy food. </li> <li><strong>Begin implementing more activity as a couple.</strong> An easy way to do this is after dinner; go out for a walk instead of plopping down in front of the TV. Walking after a meal helps with digestion and is a perfect time to talk about the day’s stress and improve intimacy. More Mary Jo Rapini Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/4_things_kids_need_to_hear_from_dad_0_7369888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/4_things_kids_need_to_hear_from_dad_0_7369888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/4_things_kids_need_to_hear_from_dad_0_7369888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/4_things_kids_need_to_hear_from_dad_0_7369888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 things kids need to hear from dad</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 11:26AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dads are so important in their child’s life. One of the biggest emotional losses for a child regardless of age is the loss of their dad. It doesn’t matter how old you are when it happens. You feel as though a part of you is gone. If you grew up with an absent dad or one who never cared, the grief can be worse. Knowing you’ll never hear what you always needed to hear leaves a void in your life that you constantly try to fill but never really can.</p><p>If you’re a father celebrating Father’s Day with your children, take time and reflect on what you say to your kids. Consider how you discipline them and what you value most. Kids know they’re loved by the time and effort you put into raising them. They’re as sensitive to your body language as they are to your words.</p><p>Life is busy, but nothing should keep you so busy that you don’t take time for your children. Abandoning them physically or emotionally leaves a scar that never heals for them. Below are four things your child needs to hear AND see you say:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/love-bombing-how-to-spot-it-and-escape" title="Love Bombing: How to spot it and escape" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Love_Bombing__How_to_spot_it_and_escape_0_7346899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Love_Bombing__How_to_spot_it_and_escape_0_7346899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Love_Bombing__How_to_spot_it_and_escape_0_7346899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Love_Bombing__How_to_spot_it_and_escape_0_7346899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Love_Bombing__How_to_spot_it_and_escape_0_7346899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Love Bombing: How to spot it and escape</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Love bombing, a manipulative behavior that utilizes excessive flattery to control an unsuspecting potential partner, is the antithesis of everything love stands for. It’s cruel and selfish, often leaving a person feeling confused and foolish for falling for such a manipulative person. Here’s what love bombing looks like:</p><p>If you’re worried your dating a love bomber, listen to your gut. Here’s how to escape a potentially dangerous situation:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-keeping-marriage-fun-quieting-self-defeating-thoughts" title="Ask Mary Jo: Keeping marriage fun & quieting self-defeating thoughts" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Ask_Mary_Jo__Keeping_marriage_fun___quie_0_7331420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Ask_Mary_Jo__Keeping_marriage_fun___quie_0_7331420_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Ask_Mary_Jo__Keeping_marriage_fun___quie_0_7331420_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Ask_Mary_Jo__Keeping_marriage_fun___quie_0_7331420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Ask_Mary_Jo__Keeping_marriage_fun___quie_0_7331420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ask Mary Jo: Keeping marriage fun & quieting self-defeating thoughts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 01:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 01:17PM 