You can give dad a timeless treasure for Father's Day. Legacy gifts are increasing in popularity.

Arushi Garg from TheSnazzyMom.com was on Houston's Morning Show to share some ideas.

A Life Untold: Anyone who wants to honor dad's legacy can answer 100 questions and send in some pictures. Dad's life story is then printed into a book that can be cherished for generations. Price: $149

Personalized pottery: Visit a pottery studio with the kids and paint a special gift for dad on a ceramic piece. Garg created a piece featuring her son's footprints at the Mad Potter.

DNA kit: Help dad explore his roots. With just a cheek swab, the whole family can learn more about their ancestry.

The Articulate Gallery: This frame can be used to make a gallery out of kids' artwork.