Designer Genes: Is it ethical to hack our genes? addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/designer-genes-is-it-ethical-to-hack-our-genes-" data-title="Designer Genes: Is it ethical to hack our genes?" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/designer-genes-is-it-ethical-to-hack-our-genes-" addthis:title="Designer Genes: Is it ethical to hack our genes?"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426377450.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426377450");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426377450_426369296_104508"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426377450_426369296_104508";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426369296","video":"600216","title":"Designer%20Genes%3A%20Is%20it%20ethical%20to%20hack%20our%20genes%3F","caption":"Houston%27s%20Morning%20Show%20Anchor%20Melissa%20Wilson","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F30%2FDesigner_Genes__Is_it_ethical_to_hack_ou_0_7626998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F30%2FDesigner_Genes__Is_it_ethical_to_hack_our_genes__600216_1800.mp4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/morning_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmorning-news%2Fdesigner-genes-is-it-ethical-to-hack-our-genes-"}},"createDate":"Aug 30 2019 11:10AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426377450_426369296_104508",video:"600216",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/Designer_Genes__Is_it_ethical_to_hack_ou_0_7626998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Houston%2527s%2520Morning%2520Show%2520Anchor%2520Melissa%2520Wilson",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/media.fox26houston.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/30/Designer_Genes__Is_it_ethical_to_hack_our_genes__600216_1800.mp4",eventLabel:"Designer%20Genes%3A%20Is%20it%20ethical%20to%20hack%20our%20genes%3F-426369296",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/morning_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmorning-news%2Fdesigner-genes-is-it-ethical-to-hack-our-genes-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Melissa Wilson, FOX 26 News
Posted Aug 30 2019 12:08PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 30 2019 11:10AM CDT
Updated Aug 30 2019 12:09PM CDT Even though the possibilities seem endless, should we be hacking into our DNA? </p><p>When we discuss "designer genes", we're talking about everything from clipping-out disease in your DNA to customizing babies before birth, to growing human body parts in animals. It's all part of the genetic revolution.</p><p>"We need to make sure that the ethical and regulatory frameworks are ready, so that we can use this science wisely in ways that help and enhance our humanity, rather in the other ways that undermine us," states Jamie Metzl. He wrote the book "Hacking Darwin" to spark a crucial conversation now, before technology enters unchartered territory in the next decade or two. </p><p>"All of this stuff is incredibly complicated, but more importantly it's incredibly challenging from an ethical perspective, we need to be having those conversations now," encourages Metzl.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health/designer-genes-screening-embryos-to-fight-genetic-diseases?">RELATED: Designer Genes: Screening embryos to fight genetic diseases</a></strong></p><p> Metzl believes one of those conversations should be about in-vitro fertilization or IVF, where couples could one day have thousands of their own embryos to choose from and select traits for their unborn child. We questioned about couples who have a hard time struggling that they have a few embryos left over, how they'd emotionally deal with the thought of 10,000 in a lab?</p><p>"You know, this is all very, very difficult. I am extremely sensitive to the fact that people are different and people have different relationships with the idea of life, and when it begins, and we need to build a table that's big enough for everybody to join this conversation," says Metzl.</p><p>We also caught up with Dr. Sonja Kristiansen with Houston Fertility Center. She questions the ethics of it all.</p><p>"If you're discarding what you believe to be a normal embryo, the physician and the patient have to have an understanding ahead of time and both have to be comfortable with the morality of it, where if it's just one or two it's a little easier. There are embryo adoptions, but who's going to adopt 10,000 embryos," Dr. Kristiansen wonders. She also questions its legality. "With each state, as well as federal, there are rules and codes and laws that we have to abide by, so I don't think in the United States, you're going to be able to just say, I want a tall baby who has blond hair, blue eyes, you know, or I want someone who's going to be a football player. I don't think that's going to be ethically available. I don't know about other countries."</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health/designer-genes-custom-made-babies-">Designer Genes: Custom-made babies?</a></strong></p><p>Some countries are already experimenting with gene modification. You can't help but question, if parents are one day able to choose traits, what if the child doesn't live up to expectations? </p><p>"You may have the genetics to be the best sprinter in the world, but what if you aren't passionate about it or what if you don't want to sprint and that's where it's going to get very frustrating, I would think, for parents," says Metzl.</p><p>Choosing healthy embryos, after having them screened for major diseases, through in-vitro is already a possibility, but Jennifer Seals, who had both of her babies through IVF, questions if that's necessary.</p><p>"I think when we start trying to take everything into our own hands, we get into a place of, 'I'm going to choose if my baby will deal with this or deal with that.' Sometimes the journey doesn't look like what you'd expect. I have a lot of friends with special needs kids and their journey is just as incredible as ours," says Jennifer.</p><p>Most Houstonians we talked to think gene-hacking is wrong. "I think God's got a great plan for everyone and to try to change that doesn't seem the right thing," says one local dad. That's why we're talking about it though, because there are two sides to every story. "If they want their kids to be different - that's fine, they should, - I can see why people would like it," states one Houstonian. </p><p>Another big concern is longevity. Many more people are expected to live past 100. That would affect things like healthcare, the workforce, and the economy. </p><p>"There are real concerns about what is the size of the population that this planet can handle. But if we want to bring down growth rates, as will happen naturally, the best way to do that is by educating and empowering people," says Metzl.</p><p>We're empowering you to keep the conversation going! How do you feel about gene-hacking? Is it ethical to eliminate conditions or to customize kids? Take a poll on our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston/photos/pb.203055485347.-2207520000.1567183620./10158407776155348/?type=3&theater">FOX 26 Facebook page!</a> Talk to your legislators and local organizations about it.</p><p><strong>MORE 'DESIGNER GENES' STORIES</strong></p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health/designer-genes-animals-may-save-people-">Animals may save people?</a></strong></p><p><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health/designer-genes-how-to-live-longer-healthier"><strong>How to live longer & healthier</strong></a></p><p><strong>For more information:</strong></p><p><strong><a href="http://www.jamiemetzl.com">www.jamiemetzl.com</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="http://www.hackingdarwin.com">www.hackingdarwin.com</a></strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Morning News Stories src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/houston%20restaurant%20weeks_1564600053484.jpg_7563025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/houston%20restaurant%20weeks_1564600053484.jpg_7563025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/houston%20restaurant%20weeks_1564600053484.jpg_7563025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/houston%20restaurant%20weeks_1564600053484.jpg_7563025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/houston%20restaurant%20weeks_1564600053484.jpg_7563025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston Restaurant Weeks" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 Houston Restaurant Weeks: August 1 - September 2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 01:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>All month long, patrons can dine on lunches, brunches and dinners from some of the best restaurants in the Houston area for a great price – and for a great cause.</p><p>Houston Restaurant Weeks begins August 1 and runs through September 2. Donations raised from meals sold during the event benefit the Houston Food Bank.</p><p>More than 250 restaurants are participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks this year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/2019-houston-restaurant-weeks-crisp-wine-beer-eatery" title="2019 Houston Restaurant Weeks - CRISP Wine, Beer & Eatery" data-articleId="426377950" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Crisp_0_7627160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Crisp_0_7627160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Crisp_0_7627160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Crisp_0_7627160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Crisp_0_7627160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Anchor Jose Grinan" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 Houston Restaurant Weeks - CRISP Wine, Beer & Eatery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1 through September 2. Donations raised from meals sold during the event benefit the Houston Food Bank.</p><p>More than 250 restaurants are participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks this year.</p><p>Anchor Jose Grinan takes a look at the menu from CRISP Wine, Beer & Eatery.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/your-legal-questions-answered-transfer-of-vehicle-ownership-different-last-name" title="Your Legal Questions Answered: Transfer of vehicle ownership & different last name" data-articleId="426232206" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/Your_Legal_Questions_Answered___August_2_0_7625037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/Your_Legal_Questions_Answered___August_2_0_7625037_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/Your_Legal_Questions_Answered___August_2_0_7625037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/Your_Legal_Questions_Answered___August_2_0_7625037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/Your_Legal_Questions_Answered___August_2_0_7625037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Anchor Jose Grinan and Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Your Legal Questions Answered: Transfer of vehicle ownership & different last name</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 03:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers viewers' questions.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 