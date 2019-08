AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber stopped by Houston’s Morning Show Friday to dive into local gas price trends.

Zuber said prices have been on decline for the past few weeks and said market analysts expect those prices to keeping falling as much as 10 cents per gallon on average for regular unleaded.

AAA Texas said factors for decreasing prices at the pump include decreasing demand and cheaper crude oil prices compared to last year.

Market analysts, Zuber said, say other factors like Hurricanes or the US-China trade talks can impact gasoline prices.

Zuber also mentioned that on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 8 am until 11 am, AAA Texas will host the Walk to End Distracted Driving. The free event will take place downtown starting at the Minute Maid Park Diamond Parking Lot. Details about the walk are available at aaa.com/walk.