Featured Videos href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/democrats-criticize-trump-saying-mental-health-reform-is-not-enough-to-combat-gun-violence">Democrats criticize Trump, saying mental health reform is not enough to combat gun violence</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/texas-city-isd-trains-substitute-teachers-for-emergencies"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/Texas_City_ISD_trains_substitute_teacher_0_7575672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Texas City ISD trains substitute teachers for emergencies"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/texas-city-isd-trains-substitute-teachers-for-emergencies">Texas City ISD trains substitute teachers for emergencies</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/68523287_2473771142675846_3555078953569878016_n_1565091115091_7575612_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Houston-area weather forecast"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area weather forecast</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/closing-arguments-in-david-temple-trial-where-he-s-accused-of-murdering-his-wife"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deliberations continue in trial of David Temple, the man accused of killing his pregnant wife"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/closing-arguments-in-david-temple-trial-where-he-s-accused-of-murdering-his-wife">Deliberations continue in trial of David Temple, the man accused of killing his pregnant wife</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/democrats-criticize-trump-saying-mental-health-reform-is-not-enough-to-combat-gun-violence">Democrats criticize Trump, saying mental health reform is not enough to combat gun violence</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/texas-city-isd-trains-substitute-teachers-for-emergencies">Texas City ISD trains substitute teachers for emergencies</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area weather forecast</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/closing-arguments-in-david-temple-trial-where-he-s-accused-of-murdering-his-wife">Deliberations continue in trial of David Temple, the man accused of killing his pregnant wife</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/players-of-houston-dash-stop-by-the-factor-discuss-experiences-playing-in-world-cup-2019">Players of Houston Dash stop by The Factor, discuss experiences playing in World Cup 2019</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/demofficials-call-for-special-legislation-to-make-background-checks-universal">Democratic officials call for special legislation to make background checks universal</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li AAA Texas breaks down local gas price trends and talks about the Walk To End Distracted Driving data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/aaa-texas-breaks-down-local-gas-price-trends-and-talks-about-the-walk-to-end-distracted-driving" data-title="AAA Texas breaks down local gas price trends and talks about the Walk To End Distracted Driving" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/aaa-texas-breaks-down-local-gas-price-trends-and-talks-about-the-walk-to-end-distracted-driving" addthis:title="AAA Texas breaks down local gas price trends and talks about the Walk To End Distracted Driving"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421798300.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> Posted Aug 02 2019 07:59AM CDT
Video Posted Aug 02 2019 07:47AM CDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 08:05AM CDT style="margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Zuber" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Zuber</span> said prices have been on decline for the past few weeks and said market analysts expect those prices to <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="keeping" data-grammar-rule="TO_NON_BASE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">keeping</span> falling as much as 10 cents per gallon on average for regular unleaded. </span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">AAA Texas said factors for decreasing prices at the pump include decreasing demand and cheaper crude oil prices compared to last year. </span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Market analysts, <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Zuber" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Zuber</span> said, say other factors like Hurricanes or the US-China trade talks can impact gasoline prices. </span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Zuber" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Zuber</span> also mentioned that on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 8 am until 11 am, AAA Texas will host <a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aaa-texas-walk-to-end-distracted-driving-2019-tickets-58740054083">the Walk to End Distracted Driving.</a> The free event will take place downtown starting at the Minute Maid Park Diamond Parking Lot. More Morning News Stories src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/houston%20restaurant%20weeks_1564600053484.jpg_7563025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/houston%20restaurant%20weeks_1564600053484.jpg_7563025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/houston%20restaurant%20weeks_1564600053484.jpg_7563025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/houston%20restaurant%20weeks_1564600053484.jpg_7563025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/houston%20restaurant%20weeks_1564600053484.jpg_7563025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston Restaurant Weeks" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 Houston Restaurant Weeks begins August 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 01:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 12:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>All month long, patrons can dine on lunches, brunches and dinners from some of the best restaurants in the Houston area for a great price – and for a great cause.</p><p>Houston Restaurant Weeks begins August 1 and runs through September 2. Donations raised from meals sold during the event benefit the Houston Food Bank.</p><p>More than 250 restaurants are participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks this year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/is-your-relationship-problem-sleeping-next-to-you-" title="Is your relationship problem sleeping next to you?" data-articleId="422294272" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/05/Is_your_relationship_problem_sleeping_ne_0_7573719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/05/Is_your_relationship_problem_sleeping_ne_0_7573719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/05/Is_your_relationship_problem_sleeping_ne_0_7573719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/05/Is_your_relationship_problem_sleeping_ne_0_7573719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/05/Is_your_relationship_problem_sleeping_ne_0_7573719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson and Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Is your relationship problem sleeping next to you?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 02:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 02:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>I was recently asked to contribute to an article for the New York Times about whether or not spouses should sleep in the same bed. Sleeping next to each other can enhance your marriage; however, how many sleepless nights should you suffer through before talking to your partner about changing your sleep style at night?</p><p>Suggesting a sleep divorce may seem drastic but so is sleep deprivation. Body heat, snoring, body odor, restless leg syndrome, or simply needing space are reasons why some couples are finding joy in no longer sharing the same bed. In a recent survey posted on a mattress review site, more than 40 percent of responders said they would prefer to sleep alone but didn't know how to bring up the conversation without starting conflict. They were concerned about feeling guilty or less in love with their partner. However, if you aren't getting sleep, you will begin to feel irritable, disoriented, and fatigued during the day and this won't benefit your marriage or your attitude toward your partner.</p><p>Working with clients, it's not a matter of whether or not you sleep together but how you share intimacy. Below are pros to each style. Talking with your partner about which style works for the two of you is the best thing you can do to enhance your marriage.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/popular-workout-trend-hits-local-studio" title="Popular workout trend hits local studio" data-articleId="421839795" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/02/New_studio_location_workout_0_7568469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/02/New_studio_location_workout_0_7568469_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/02/New_studio_location_workout_0_7568469_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/02/New_studio_location_workout_0_7568469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/02/New_studio_location_workout_0_7568469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New studio location workout" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Popular workout trend hits local studio</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rashi Vats, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 12:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Whether you’re a busy mother or someone looking to burn the most amount of calories in the least amount of time, high intensity interval training ( HIIT ) could be the workout for you. A local boutique fitness studio called Revolution Studio is opening up their 4 th location at Uptown Park and they offer a HIIT class called RIPPED. The owner, Kim Syma , shows us how we can do this workout at home.</p><p>For more information: https://revolution-studio.com</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> Featured Videos </figure> <h3>Democrats criticize Trump, saying mental health reform is not enough to combat gun violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/texas-city-isd-trains-substitute-teachers-for-emergencies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/Texas_City_ISD_trains_substitute_teacher_0_7575672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Texas_City_ISD_trains_substitute_teacher_0_20190806121407"/> </figure> <h3>Texas City ISD trains substitute teachers for emergencies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/68523287_2473771142675846_3555078953569878016_n_1565091115091_7575612_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="68523287_2473771142675846_3555078953569878016_n_1565091115091.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/closing-arguments-in-david-temple-trial-where-he-s-accused-of-murdering-his-wife"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="husband wife killed_1562627204229.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Deliberations Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/05/Houstonians_react_to_president_s_plan_to_0_7574548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/05/Houstonians_react_to_president_s_plan_to_0_7574548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/05/Houstonians_react_to_president_s_plan_to_0_7574548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/05/Houstonians_react_to_president_s_plan_to_0_7574548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Democrats criticize Trump, saying mental health reform is not enough to combat gun violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/texas-city-isd-trains-substitute-teachers-for-emergencies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/Texas_City_ISD_trains_substitute_teacher_0_7575672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/Texas_City_ISD_trains_substitute_teacher_0_7575672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/Texas_City_ISD_trains_substitute_teacher_0_7575672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/Texas_City_ISD_trains_substitute_teacher_0_7575672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/Texas_City_ISD_trains_substitute_teacher_0_7575672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas City ISD trains substitute teachers for emergencies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/couple-celebrates-beating-meth-addiction-with-inspiring-before-and-after-photos" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple%20for%20web_1565089846889.png_7575290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple%20for%20web_1565089846889.png_7575290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple%20for%20web_1565089846889.png_7575290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple%20for%20web_1565089846889.png_7575290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple%20for%20web_1565089846889.png_7575290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Brent&#x20;Alexander&#x20;Walker" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple celebrates overcoming meth addiction with inspiring before and after photos</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/68523287_2473771142675846_3555078953569878016_n_1565091115091_7575612_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/68523287_2473771142675846_3555078953569878016_n_1565091115091_7575612_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/68523287_2473771142675846_3555078953569878016_n_1565091115091_7575612_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/68523287_2473771142675846_3555078953569878016_n_1565091115091_7575612_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/68523287_2473771142675846_3555078953569878016_n_1565091115091_7575612_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/closing-arguments-in-david-temple-trial-where-he-s-accused-of-murdering-his-wife" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deliberations continue in trial of David Temple, the man accused of killing his pregnant wife</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 