- Tickets for the 2019 Astroworld Festival are on sale now.

The one-day event put on by Houston-native rapper Travis Scott is slated to take place on November 9 at NRG Park in Houston.

This comes a year after a successful festival in 2018, which was featured in the documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

The festival is named after Scott's 2018 album Astroworld, which celebrates Houston's beloved, nostalgic Six Flags AstroWorld amusement park, which was located in Houston as well.

General Admission tickets are at $89. VIP packages range from $250 - $550.

Lineup details are expected to be revealed later this fall.

