Jobs at FOX 26 and My20

KRIV FOX 26 and KTXH MY 20 - Houston Posted Sept. 5, 2017

The following represents brief descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and/or exhaustive description of all duties, responsibilities and skills required of each position.

NEWS

Assignment Manager

KRIV-TV, the Fox O&O in Houston, TX is seeking an Assignment Manager to join our news team. The candidate will supervise Assignment Editors as well as plan daily and future news coverage. Oversee scheduling of photographers, reporters, and assignment editors. Compile and edit daily story rundown, and lead daily editorial meetings. Assign, coordinate, and dispatch crews to planned and breaking news events. Work closely with all other News Managers to plan and coordinate daily and future news coverage. Work closely with Reporters to develop stories and story ideas. Candidate must have well developed social media skills, and the ability to teach others those same skills. Must coach and train Assignment Editors to perform their duties at a high level. Must be a calculated risk taker and decision maker, and be able to handle high-pressure situations. Must develop a network of sources to gather and confirm information for newscasts and breaking news situations. Must have strong knowledge of legal and ethical parameters for mass media. Perform other duties as assigned.

Four (4) year college degree required, with emphasis in Communications or Journalism preferred. Minimum four (4) years’ experience in a medium to large television market. Five (5) years in a top 15 market preferred. Must complete administrative tasks in a timely and accurate manner. Must be a strong leader and communicator, and possess excellent time management skills. Knowledge of the Houston area preferred.

PM Executive Producer

KRIV Fox 26, the Fox O&O in Houston, TX, is searching for a dynamic PM Executive Producer to lead our early evening and late-night newsgathering efforts. In addition to two traditional hours of news, this person will also manage a brand new, innovative hour of news and information programming. The ideal candidate is an enthusiastic manager and motivator with a proven track record of ratings success and connecting unique content to our viewers across all platforms. We are looking for someone who knows how to showcase the big stories, breaking news, and breaking weather, and embraces social media and content that engages our audience every night. The PM Executive Producer will manage several reporters and producers, assignment editors, and digital staff, as well as approve scripts, and ensure our content meets all legal and journalistic standards. The PM Executive Producer will also help with scheduling and contribute to special projects, including elections.

Four year college degree required with emphasis in Communications or Journalism preferred. Minimum five [5] years producing experience in middle to major markets, including newscast producing experience. Two [2] years news management experience strongly preferred. Must be able to work in a fast paced, deadline-oriented environment. Must be a strong leader and communicator, possessing both effective interpersonal skills and highly developed time management skills. Must possess superior editorial judgment and understand the legal and ethical parameters for mass media. Strong working knowledge of the technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and web based news gathering tools. Must be able to use newsroom computer systems, including AVID iNews and AVID search, editing and graphics programs.

Production Technician

KRIV FOX 26 an FOX O&O located in Houston, Texas is accepting applications for a Full-Time Production position. Responsibilities of the position include switching and coding for Ross Overdrive Automation System. Duties will also include but not limited to audio, robotic camera operation, tune-in microwave live shots, lighting, flooring for live newscast and recorded programming.

Prior broadcast experience in a live control room environment as a traditional director / technical director is preferred. Candidate must be able to work flexible hours; early mornings, late nights, weekends and holidays may be required. Will also be required to cover vacation & sick leave and all other duties as assigned. Looking for someone with strong work ethics and the ability to handle multiple tasks under high pressure while maintaining a team approach to all assignments. Must be a team player with solid interpersonal skills. College Degree preferred.

Producer

KRIV-TV, the Fox O&O in Houston, TX is seeking a dynamic, passionate and creative Producer. If you are a producer who loves live television, wants to innovate and develop a news program beyond the traditional newscast and has strong journalistic standards. KRIV wants you to join our team! You will be expected to have complete line producing skills including: writing and editing, developing a rundown, creating graphics as well as video editing. Thorough knowledge of social media and how to manage social media engagement preferred. Our producer must be a strong communicator and have leadership skills and be able to give direction while at the same time being a team-player and collaborator. You must have strong live control room skills and be able to write accurately and quickly particularly in breaking news situations. Must fully participate in the editorial process that leads to story development and work with reporters to bring their stories to air. You may be required to perform other duties including but not limited to: desktop editing, digital content production, field producing and special projects.

Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field required. Two to three (3) years' experience as a show Producer in a medium to major television market is required. Must be able to work under pressure, meet strict deadlines and multitask. Ideal candidate must be able to use newsroom computer systems (I-news preferred) and graphics programs. Must be available to work any shift/program assigned. Must have a valid credit card and driver's license.

Photojournalist/Editor

Fox 26 KRIV-TV, the Fox O&O in Houston, TX is seeking a Photojournalist with extensive editing experience to join our news team. The primary role of the photojournalist is to be a visual storyteller. This role will shoot, edit, and present images with sound for multiple platforms including television, web, and social media. This role requires someone who can “go live” as a performer in certain breaking news circumstances, as well as when assigned for “Point of View” live shots on daily news stories. Some writing and voiceover experience desirable/preferred. The successful candidate must also have experience operating ENG vehicles and equipment. Must be able to “Light” scenes to produce well-lit content, as needed. Prior knowledge of web and social media content, related to the television platform is preferred. Must have experience with non-linear editing equipment, such as Edius or Final Cut Pro is required. Experience with P2 Camera format is a plus. Knowledge of HTML, Basic AVID editing, iNews and social media are preferred. Must be available to work any shift including nights/weekends. Perform other duties as assigned.

Self-motivated, creative storyteller with strong shooting and editing skills on multiple platforms. A full understanding of live truck operations, with a minimum of two (2) years’ experience as a photojournalist/editor in a television news department is required. Willingness and ability to travel for story assignments, including international travel. Must have a valid driver’s license and maintain a clean driving record. High school graduate required. Four (4) year college degree with emphasis in communications or journalism is preferred. Must have valid credit card and driver's license.

Reporter

KRIV-TV, the Fox O&O in Houston, TX is seeking a Reporter to join our news team with the ability to enterprise unique stories as well as cover breaking and hard news. Strong live skills are required. In addition, this reporter must be able to shoot, write and edit as required. Candidate must have proven presence on social media and be as comfortable in the social media world as they are in broadcasting. The candidate must operate with a high degree of journalistic ethics, emotional intelligence and must demonstrated ability to develop and nurture a natural connection to people and the community.

You must be a self-starter with a great attitude and a desire to win. We require that you are able to work independently in a high pressure, fast paced environment, gathering information to discern the news worthiness of events. You will research thoroughly, write clearly, and deliver content in a manner appropriate for television broadcasting, online and social media which requires writing, editing and uploading material including material which may be shot by the reporter. In addition, this individual will be responsible for gathering news materials, interviewing people, both on and off camera, preparing and presenting packages/reports either live or on tape. Other duties as assigned and deemed appropriate.

Four year college degree required, with emphasis in Journalism or Communications preferred. Prefer a minimum of five years’ experience at a local television broadcast media outlet as a reporter producing and delivering local content. Must have excellent editorial judgment and have the ability to produce content on all newsroom platforms, including television, online, and social media. Must have strong interpersonal skills with colleagues and interviewees. Must have a valid credit card and driver's license.

Senior Producer

Fox 26 KRIV, the Fox O&O in Houston, TX is seeking a Senior Producer to join our news team. This candidate will be responsible for oversight of the daily production of multiple newscasts. Key responsibilities and duties include bur are not limited to:

· Responsible for the final product on all news and information platforms being used during the assigned work shift.

· Responsible for editorial decisions and/or changes made in the control room while the newscast is on the air.

· Communicates via IFB to provide producer direction and talent instruction, as well as to crews in the field and in the studio.

· Responsible for the production of stories-everything from setting up the story, to interviews, to writing and editing features, and coordinating graphics.

· Coordinate with digital journalists to promote coverage for online and on-air.

· Supervise and oversee the associate producers assigned to the shift. Assign writing ideas to Associate Producers. Edit Associate Producer scripts and provide feedback.

· Coordinate the inclusion of scripts and video to produce a coherent report

· Work with reporters to develop story scripts. Edit reporter scripts and provide feedback. Assign voiceovers and VO-SOTs to reporters and anchors. Via phone, and in person work with on-air staff to assist with story development and/or story support.

· Must have command of the company provided tools to make on-air graphics for stories in newscast.

· Work with field crews to manage stories, provide graphics support, video and logistical support.

· Download and edit video for newscasts – coordinate with ENG for Satellite feeds.

· Work closely with assignment desk to coordinate live shots and reporter & photographer assignments.

· Maintain open communication with News Director and all station personnel to efficiently, respectfully and professionally complete news assignments.

· Attend and participate in department meetings. Provide suggestions for news related stories and participate in post-production critiques.

· Constantly moves throughout the station to coordinate work requirements and production related activities.

· Constantly uses verbal, audible, and visual abilities to perform essential functions. Vision abilities include close vision, distance vision, color vision, and ability to adjust focus.

· Constantly operates PC to complete required news items and related materials. Requires fine motor skills.

· Regularly receives and distributes information and instructions, via telephone, e-mail and memo to station personnel.

· Perform other duties and special projects as needed.

Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field required. Minimum of 5 years’ experience producing on a local or national news broadcast, management experience preferred. Thorough knowledge of social media and how to manage social media engagement. Must possess a superior command of grammar and broadcast news-writing style. Must have exceptional editorial judgment; strong writing, copy editing, and video editing skills. Must be innovative, finding new ways to present information in a creative and compelling manner. Must be able to work under pressure and strict deadlines. Ideal candidate must be able to use newsroom computer systems, including AVID iNews and AVID search, video editing and graphics programs. The candidate must have a positive attitude, drive for excellence, integrity and strong teamwork and leadership skills. We are looking for someone who will take the initiative and has a competitive spirit and wants to win. Must be able to solve problems and make decisions. Must be flexible and able to handle pressure and meet deadlines. Working knowledge of libel laws and journalistic ethics is a plus.

Producer shift schedules are subject to change based on the needs of the department. It is an essential part of the producer’s job to be willing to adjust hours to meet the fluctuating demands of a news team in a competitive market. If special events fall on a producer’s day off they may be required to participate if requested. Varied hours may also be required based on the needs of the department.

FINANCE

VP, Finance

KRIV, the FOX O&O in Houston, TX is seeking a Vice President of Finance to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for all financial functions including management and supervision of all phases of accounting. Must be a highly motivated, HANDS-ON controller to manage the day-to-day accounting functions (GL, AP, AR, PR, FA, tax packages, cash flow, forecasting, and all financial reporting). Manage monthly close, journal entries and account recs. Ability to manage professional staff, adhere to SOX 404, accounting principles and internal controls. Prepare and manage annual budgets, related reporting and direct the budget process. Complete personnel management of financial and IT staff (hire, supervise, coach, evaluate, train).

Coordinate with all departments regarding all station financial matters, capital projects, fixed assets. Conduct and coordinate internal audits. Negotiate for station purchases and contracts.

Qualifications: BS in Accounting required. A CPA or MBA is preferred. 5-7 years of hands-on accounting management experience, preferably in the broadcast industry or with a major corporation. Excellent communication skills. Ability to multi-task proficiently and meet deadlines in a fast-paced and always changing environment. Demonstrate high proficiency with the operation of personal computer and software applications, including Microsoft Office Suite, WideOrbit, and PeopleSoft. Independent thinker, extremely detail-oriented and analytical. Ability to conceptualize, develop and implement strategic systems. Effective problem solving and ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously. Experience in JD Edwards (PeopleSoft) and WideOrbit a plus. Confidentiality a MUST. Local and national travel may be required. Must have a valid driver's license and credit card.

SALES

Account Executive

KRIV Fox 26/ KTXH My 20 in Houston are looking for a Senior Account Executive. The AE is responsible for growing transactional accounts, developing new business and selling digital products by maximizing opportunities. The successful AE candidate must be able to identify qualified targets, use strong communication and presentation skills throughout the sales process and maintain a high closing ratio. We are looking for someone that can bring together all our resources [Top Rated Local News, FOX network, FOX sports, MyNetwork TV, Web/Digital Sponsorships and Promotions] in a creative manner to achieve a high level of results. Other responsibilities include but not limited to: strategically negotiating existing business along with obtaining incremental dollars from the existing market and building strong client relationships. Responsible for completing administrative tasks such as weekly forecasts, monthly reports, new business trackers, weekly meeting forms and the credit and collection of all accounts.

Four year college degree preferred. The ideal candidate will be a sales professional with a preferred minimum of 5 years television sales experience and have a proven track record of success in sales. Knowledge of media math, TV ratings and web metrics is required. Excellent oral and written communication skills required. Wide Orbit Sales and Traffic knowledge preferred. Proficiency in Microsoft office programs preferred. We are looking for someone who is energetic, positive, creative and passionate to succeed in the highly competitive environment of media sales. Strong analytical skills and strategic thinking are critical to the position.

