Physical/Mailing Address

KRIV FOX 26

4261 Southwest Freeway

Houston, TX 77027 Main Number/Programming/Public Affairs

(713) 479-2600 A portion of our public inspection file is now available at

https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kriv



The portions of the public file that are now available online are not available for inspection at the station. For any person with disabilities who has concerns related to the content of the public files, please refer to the following contact information: Ralph Rendon

VP of Creative Services & Programming

4261 Southwest Freeway

Houston, TX 77027

713-479-2646 Site Administrator, click here Sales/Advertising, click here News Room

Phone: (713) 479-2801

Fax: (713) 479-2859 FOX 26 Weather Team

(713) 627-2626

Submit a News Tip Online , click here

FOX 26 School Bag

To get your child's accomplishments mentioned on FOX 26 Morning News, send your child's photo, report card, artwork, etc. to: School Bag | P.O Box 22810 | Houston, TX 77227. Please send self-addressed stamped envelope if you want the item returned.



Take it to Akin

If you have a consumer problem, Take it to Akin! Emily Akin has her call center open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Call 713-479-2926 or e-mail takeittoakin@foxtv.com.