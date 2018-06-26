Bo Porter is a candidate to take over Prairie View A&M athletics

Former Houston Astros manager Bo Porter is a candidate to become the next athletics director at Prairie View A&M according to sources within college athletics.

The position opened when Ashley Robinson left Prairie View earlier this month to become the new athletics director at Jackson State.

Porter, who has not been available for comment, managed the Astros in 2013 and 2014.

He has also worked as a coach for the Florida Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves.

Porter played parts of three seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Oakland A’s and Texas Rangers.

Porter is currently the director of player development and youth initiatives for the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Prior to that he was a special assistant to the general manager for the Braves from 2016-18.

Porter and his wife Stacey run a charitable organization in Houston, the Stacey and Bo Porter SELF (Sports, Education, Life Skills, Faith) Foundation.