- Pearland police are searching for two men they say posed at DEA agents and knocked on a woman’s door saying they had a search warrant.

The suspects fled when the woman said she was calling police.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on May 28. Officers conducted a search of the area, but no suspects or suspect vehicles were located.

The homeowner’s doorbell camera captured images of the men. Video shows two men wearing black shirts with “D.E.A.” lettering on the frong and police lettering on the back, blue jeans, and balaclavas on their faces.

Police say the men appeared to be armed with handguns.

The suspects fled the scene in an older black Chevrolet SUV, possibly a Suburban or Tahoe with paper plates.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Jernigan at 281-997-4144 or JJernigan@PearlandTx.Gov.