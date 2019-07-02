< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415829505" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415829505" data-article-version="1.0">Global festivities celebrate historic Apollo 11 moon landing 50 years ago</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/global-festivities-celebrate-historic-apollo-11-moon-landing-50-years-ago" addthis:title="Global festivities celebrate historic Apollo 11 moon landing 50 years ago"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415829505.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var US Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, walking on the Moon July 20 1969. Taken during the first Lunar landing of the Apollo 11 space mission by NASA. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images) data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY-moon-landing_1562067890648_7464120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY-moon-landing_1562067890648_7464120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY-moon-landing_1562067890648_7464120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY-moon-landing_1562067890648_7464120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="US Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, walking on the Moon July 20 1969. Taken during the first Lunar landing of the Apollo 11 space mission by NASA. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>US Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, walking on the Moon July 20 1969. Taken during the first Lunar landing of the Apollo 11 space mission by NASA. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415829505-415831149" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY-moon-landing_1562067890648_7464120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY-moon-landing_1562067890648_7464120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY-moon-landing_1562067890648_7464120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY-moon-landing_1562067890648_7464120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY-moon-landing_1562067890648_7464120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="US Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, walking on the Moon July 20 1969. Taken during the first Lunar landing of the Apollo 11 space mission by NASA. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>US Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, walking on the Moon July 20 1969. Taken during the first Lunar landing of the Apollo 11 space mission by NASA. By JEREMY REHM, Associated Press
Posted Jul 02 2019 06:33AM CDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 08:36AM CDT Museums, galleries, concert halls, movie theaters and towns with an Apollo 11 connection will be marking the anniversary over the next few weeks, particularly for the July 16 launch, July 20 moon landing and July 24 splashdown.</p><p>In downtown Wapakoneta, Ohio - Armstrong's birthplace - the festivities include the Moon Festival Pageant, a Run to the Moon race and a "Wink at the Moon" concert, a nod to his family's request after Armstrong died in 2012.</p><p>In Huntsville, Alabama, where the Saturn V rocket was developed, there'll be dancing in the streets. Residents will moonwalk down the roads of "Rocket City," reliving the day they danced in the streets in 1969.</p><p>The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is also going for a world record. On July 16 at 8:32 a.m. local time, exactly 50 years after Apollo 11 astronauts blasted off for the moon, the museum will attempt to set a Guinness World Record by launching 5,000 model rockets simultaneously.</p><p>"It's going to be epic," said Pat Ammons, spokeswoman for the museum and its popular space camp. The cardboard rockets will be set up in circles representing the five F-1 engines that propelled Saturn V into space.</p><p>The museum has also invited space fans around the world to launch their own rockets that day. So far, people from 29 countries have joined, including Argentina, Vietnam and China, Ammons said.</p><p>NASA will mark the occasion on the eve of the landing anniversary with a live, 1 ½-hour broadcast on NASA TV from several sites, including Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the launch site for Apollo 11 crew of Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/nasa-celebrates-successful-apollo-11-mission-with-a-look-back-in-time">NASA celebrates successful Apollo 11 mission with a look back in time</a></strong></p><p>The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation is throwing an astronaut golf tournament, astronaut parade and astronaut pub crawl in Florida. And there's nowhere better to learn about the moon landing than the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum's weeklong "Apollopalooza " in Denver.</p><p>Peanuts character Snoopy will make appearances in his astronaut regalia at Comic Con in San Diego and at Space City in Toulouse, France for the countdown to man's first steps.</p><p>Can't join Snoopy? NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston and the Armstrong Museum in Wapakoneta will do public countdowns as well. And as part of their weeklong celebrations on the National Mall, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum will host "The Eagle Has Landed ," a free late-night celebration with scavenger hunts, stargazing and a countdown.</p><p>Some of the world's famous art galleries are also joining in the fun. Iconic and some rare drawings, paintings, films, astronomical instruments, photographs and even cameras that were flown in space will go on display.</p><p>New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art will open five galleries bedecked with images of the moon dating from the dawn of photography in the 1830s. And the National Gallery of Art in Washington is putting together an exhibit celebrating a century of lunar photographs including the earliest lunar images by Warren de la Rue and Lewis M. Rutherford.</p><p>"It's just extraordinary how magical these photographs are," said art historian and exhibit curator Diane Waggoner.</p><p>For a history crash course, theaters and museums are bringing the Apollo 11 mission back to life.</p><p>The new IMAX film "Apollo 11: First Steps" combines never-before-seen footage and audio recordings. Starting on July 8, PBS will air its "Chasing the Moon " documentary series. And the Hollywood film "First Man" is available to stream.</p><p>The National Air and Space Museum will have Armstrong's refurbished spacesuit out for the first time since 2003. It also put statues of his spacesuit in baseball stadiums around the country. A Smithsonian exhibit featuring the Apollo 11 command module that flew astronauts to the moon is now on display at Seattle's Museum of Flight and travels to Cincinnati this fall.</p><p>Beginning Monday, <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/nasa-celebrates-successful-apollo-11-mission-with-a-look-back-in-time">the public can visit NASA's Apollo-era Mission Control</a> in Houston that was recently restored to the way it looked 50 years ago.</p><p>"I think it conveys a great history of what humans have been able to accomplish," said Tracy Lamm of Space Center Houston.</p><p>___</p><p>Follow Jeremy Rehm on Twitter: @jrehm_sci</p><p>___</p><p>Follow AP's full coverage of the Apollo 11 anniversary at: https://apnews.com/Apollo11moonlanding</p><p>___</p><p>The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. John Walton of 'Walton & Johnson' has died, radio partner says
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 02 2019 09:15AM CDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 09:19AM CDT

John Walton of the Houston radio duo "Walton & Johnson" passed away at his home on Monday night, according to his on-air partner Steve Johnson.

Johnson shared the news in an online message saying Walton had "numerous" medical issues and had been receiving treatment over the past month "but continued to suffer".

He says Walton made the decision to spend his last hours with his family at home and "went out on his own terms". Body recovered during search for missing boater after deadly high-speed crash
By John Donnelly, FOX 26 News
Posted Jul 01 2019 04:45PM CDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 08:11AM CDT

A body found in the San Jacinto River is believed to be that of a man that went overboard in a boat crash this weekend, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Searchers have been scouring the San Jacinto River since the boat crash that happened Sunday evening.

"I just saw when, they arrived they kept combing the water. As soon as the sheriffs got out here, they closed the river," a family member said. Capital murder suspect, another man arrested for allegedly carjacking woman
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 02 2019 07:26AM CDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 07:29AM CDT

Houston police say a carjacking suspect that was arrested overnight was out on bond for a capital murder charge and another suspect had two prior robbery convictions.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at an apartment complex in northwest Houston around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. A woman told police that she was arriving home from work when she was approached by two armed men who pistol-whipped her and stole her Jeep.

Authorities say officers located the Jeep and attempted to stop the driver, but the suspects led police on a pursuit. The chase ended when the Jeep struck a tree. A woman told police that she was arriving home from work when she was approached by two armed men who pistol-whipped her and stole her Jeep.</p><p>Authorities say officers located the Jeep and attempted to stop the driver, but the suspects led police on a pursuit. Featured Videos

Body recovered during search for missing boater after deadly high-speed crash

Success! NASA tests Orion launch abort system

'The Bean' vandalized in Millennium Park, 7 in custody

Leaders provide local help through free legal advice for immigrants in danger of deportation NASA tests Orion launch abort system</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-bean-vandalized-in-millennium-park-7-in-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/graffiti-the-bean-BLURRED_1562069529399_7464155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A blurred image of the graffiti that was spray painted on The Bean Tuesday morning in Millennium Park." title="graffiti-the-bean-BLURRED_1562069529399-404023.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>'The Bean' vandalized in Millennium Park, 7 in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/leaders-provide-local-help-through-free-legal-advice-for-immigrants-in-danger-of-deportation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/global-festivities-celebrate-historic-apollo-11-moon-landing-50-years-ago" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY-moon-landing_1562067890648_7464120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY-moon-landing_1562067890648_7464120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY-moon-landing_1562067890648_7464120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY-moon-landing_1562067890648_7464120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY-moon-landing_1562067890648_7464120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="US&#x20;Astronaut&#x20;Buzz&#x20;Aldrin&#x2c;&#x20;walking&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Moon&#x20;July&#x20;20&#x20;1969&#x2e;&#x20;Taken&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;Lunar&#x20;landing&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Apollo&#x20;11&#x20;space&#x20;mission&#x20;by&#x20;NASA&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Universal&#x20;History&#x20;Archive&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Global festivities celebrate historic Apollo 11 moon landing 50 years ago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/trump-campaign-announces-105m-fundraising-haul-blowing-past-dem-candidates" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump campaign announces $105M fundraising haul, blowing past Dem candidates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/search-teams-still-looking-for-man-missing-since-sunday-after-boating-accident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body recovered during search for missing boater after deadly high-speed crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/capital-murder-suspect-another-man-arrested-for-allegedly-carjacking-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/vlcsnap-2019-07-02-07h27m07s252_1562070449486_7464248_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/vlcsnap-2019-07-02-07h27m07s252_1562070449486_7464248_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/vlcsnap-2019-07-02-07h27m07s252_1562070449486_7464248_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/vlcsnap-2019-07-02-07h27m07s252_1562070449486_7464248_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/vlcsnap-2019-07-02-07h27m07s252_1562070449486_7464248_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Capital murder suspect, another man arrested for allegedly carjacking woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/nasa-to-test-orion-launch-abort-system-tuesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/orion%20for%20web_1562065692265.png_7463823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/orion%20for%20web_1562065692265.png_7463823_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/orion%20for%20web_1562065692265.png_7463823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/orion%20for%20web_1562065692265.png_7463823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/orion%20for%20web_1562065692265.png_7463823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Success! 