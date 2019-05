A new Miss USA was crowned on Thursday night on Fox, and in the audience cheering on Miss Texas was a Houstonian who held the Miss Texas title last year.

We caught up with Logan Lester to find out what life's been like after the crown.

"Being in the top 15 was such an honor, especially representing Texas and my hometown of Houston," Lester said.

The Houston real estate agent credits pageants for her successful career.

"All the skills that I learned being Miss Texas and competing really helped me with my career," she says. "I'm really not afraid of anything after walking in a bikini on national television!"