A couple from Fort Worth, Texas, went on a vacation in Fiji and died suddenly after contracting an unknown illness.

Family members of David and Michelle Paul said the couple headed out to Fiji and began feeling sick right before they were expected to head home.

Tracey Calanog, Michelle’s sister-in-law, said the couple suffered the same symptoms: vomiting, intestinal issues and numb hands. Michelle died Saturday, Calanog said, and David was in critical condition until he developed pneumonia and died two days later.