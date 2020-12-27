Progress, flood control or gentrification the Buffalo Bayou project- What's Your Point?

Disturbing protests are beginning to ring out from eastside residents and small business owners who fear a multi-million dollar, high-end development along Buffalo Bayou in 5th Ward will eventually price them out of the neighborhood they love.

With billions of dollars of construction currently slated, the project comes with a "community benefits agreement" reportedly to economically aid existing residents with jobs and affordable housing.

Greg Groogan and this week's panel, Sue Lovell, former Houston City Councilmember, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Bill King, businessman and columnist, and Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader talk about how many residents feel powerless and don't trust the Fifth Ward Re-development Company and fear they are going to be forced to lean their historic home.



