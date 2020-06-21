Products being pulled from shelves as corporations review racial stereotypes - What's Your Point?

This week's panel Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Professor Craig Jackson Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, Michele Maples, conservative attorney, Tomaro Bell, SuperNeighborhood leader and Chris Tritico, FOX 26 Senior legal and political analyst join Greg Groogan to talk about the movement by corporations to remove racial stereotypes from their marketing.

This week Pepsico parent company of Quaker Oats pulled its Aunt Jemima brand products off the market admitting the origins of the marketing strategy were derived from a racial stereotype. The makers of Uncle Ben's Rice and Cream of Wheat are also acting to remove decades old racially offensive caricatures from their packaging. Even venerable insurer Lloyds of London felt compelled to issue an apology this week for doing business with slave traders back in the 18th and 19th centuries. More mea culpas are certain to come as the corporate soul-searching continues.

List of products changing their brand due to racial stereotypes.