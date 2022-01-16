DRAFT SCOTUS OSHA

In a six to three decision, the nation’s highest court this week struck down the Biden administration's vaccine mandate impacting all U.S... businesses with more than 100 employees.

The court majority said the measure directly affecting 84 million Americans amounted to government over-reach while progressive justices protested that the decision undermines the president's ability to best combat a deadly pandemic that's still raging.

On a 5-4 vote, the high court left in place the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers with the majority contending - doctors and nurses should, first and foremost, "do no harm" by insuring they themselves are not spreading infection.