One of the insidious "ties that bind" global antisemitism....unwound this week on the Texas political landscape in a genuinely scandalous way.

It happened when the Texas Tribune revealed meetings and apparent collaboration between known white supremacist Nick Fuentes and the leadership of Defend Texas Liberty- an ultra ultra-right super Pac at the core of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment defense as well as a major donor to lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

How major? How about $3 million dollars "major" - funds delivered to the leader of the Texas senate just prior to the Paxton trial for abuse of power?

Enter House Speaker Dade Phelan who said -"this is not a casual misstep. It's indicative of the moral, political rot that has been festering in a certain segment of our party for far too long. Antisemitism, bigotry, and Hitler apologists should find no sanctuary in the Republican Party".

In response - Patrick not only refused to return the $3 million, he demanded Phelan resign....later labeling the Defend Texas Liberty association with Fuentes as a "blunder" that won't be repeated by the PAC’s billionaire underwriters Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks.

Hostilities between Patrick and Phelan are open, ongoing, and likely to get worse.