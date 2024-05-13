A fine line of support for Israel an a desire to reduce civilian casualties

(Biden)

"If they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah."

President Joe Biden confirming to CNN his intention to shut off transport of offensive weaponry to Israel - including shipments of two thousand pound and five-hundred-pound bombs used to penetrate Hamas tunnels.

WhileBiden says he's concerned about the potential for mass civilian casualties in densely packed Rafah - Republicans on Capitol Hill are loudly objecting.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R) South Carolina - "This is obscene it is absurd. Give Israel what they need to fight the war they can't afford to lose,

Senator Jon Ernst (R) Iowa - "Joe Biden's iron clad support of Israel. Folks, he's lying to Israel and he's lying to all of you."

Senator Tom Cotton (R) Arkansas - "The president is only emboldening Hamas."

Senator Josh Hawley (R) Missouri - "This is the message to our allies that, you know, if it's politically inconvenient for the President to send you arms then you know, sorry, you're on your own."

Senator Lindsey Graham - "We're gonna look at what tools do we have and here's the first tool I have. Sit down with Democrats and see if we can walk this back."

Senator Dick Durbin, Majority Whip (D) Illinois - "We want to support Israel, but, we want to make sure that the actions that they take to defend themselves and to stop Hamas terrorism do not involve innocent people living their lives and being injured."

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says with or without U,S, support, his nation will not be deterred from seeking out....and wiping out the remnants of Hamas in Rafah.