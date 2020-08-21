Weather alerts issued for southeast Texas as TS Laura approaches

Hurricane, Tropical Storm, and Storm Surge Watches have been issued for parts of southeast Texas as Tropical Storms Marco and Laura churn their way through the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to become a hurricane as it approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast, while Tropical Storm Marco is forecast to weaken and dissipate over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Marco strengthened into a hurricane Sunday morning, but later weakened to a tropical storm. According to the National Hurricane Center, Marco is expected to approach the coast of Louisiana on Monday and then turn westward. It is expected to become a tropical depression Monday night.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight. According to the NHC, Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by early Tuesday. The current forecast shows Laura making landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a hurricane.

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER FORECASTS FROM FOX 26

Advertisement

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

As of the 4 p.m. Monday update, The center of Tropical Storm Laura is located about 40 miles east from the Isle of Youth.

Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph, and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next day or so. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move over the Caribbean Sea just offshore of the southern coast of Cuba this afternoon, cross western Cuba this evening, and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight.

Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday, and approach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, but strengthening is expected when the storm moves over the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday, with additional strengthening forecast on Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles primarily to the northeast and east of the center. An elevated observing site at Sand Key located south of Key West, Florida, has recently reported a wind gust of 41 mph. A wind gust of 47 mph has been observed at Santa Clara, Cuba, within the past few hours.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

- San Luis Pass Texas to Ocean Springs Mississippi

- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

- Port Bolivar Texas to west of Morgan City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Cuban provinces of Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

- Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West

- Dry Tortugas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- South of Port Bolivar to San Luis Pass Texas

- Morgan City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

TROPICAL STORM MARCO

As of the 4 p.m. update, Tropical Storm Marco is located about 15 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Marco is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph. A turn to the west-northwest is expected to occur Monday night, and this motion should continue until the system dissipates in a couple of days.

On the forecast track, Marco will move inland over southeastern Louisiana tonight, and across southern Louisiana on Tuesday.

Aircraft and satellite-derived wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Further weakening is expected, and Marco is forecast to become a tropical depression Monday night and degenerate to a remnant low on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center. A National Ocean Service weather station located on Petit Bois Island, Mississippi recently reported a wind gust to 38 mph.

STAY ALERT: Texans urged to monitor weather as tropical systems approach the Gulf Coast

On Monday, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo urged the public to take several precautionary steps ahead of the the storm. People should stock their homes with non-perishable food items just in case there is a loss of power.

Turner and Hidalgo expressed that Tropical Storm Laura "isn't Harvey", but the storm could have a lasting effect for some if they don't take the proper precaution.

RELATED: Hurricanes and the pandemic: How should Houstonians prepare

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a state disaster declaration ahead of the landfall of the two tropical systems moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

Abbott has also requested an Emergency Declaration from President Trump and FEMA for Public Assistance Category B (Emergency Protective Measures), Direct Federal Assistance, and Hazard Mitigation statewide.

The following counties are a part of the state disaster declaration: Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy.

MORE: Hurricane Preparedness Shopping List

If both Marco and Laura were both upgraded to hurricanes, it would have been the first time two hurricanes were in the Gulf at the same time since the start of record-keeping in 1851.

RELATED: Tropical Depression 14 could make landfall on southeast Texas coast near Harvey anniversary

Forecasters predicted a historically active season this year, and so far, that has proven accurate. Of the 12 named storms so far this season, nine were the earliest use of that letter-name ever, the latest being 'Laura.'

Should all of the alphabetical names get used up, the National Hurricane Center will begin using the Greek alphabet to name storms. That's only happened once before, during the record-breaking season of 2005 -- remembered most for hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring developments. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on-air, and on social media.

You can also stay up-to-date 24 hours a day by downloading the free FOX 26 weather app. You'll receive weather alerts for your location, along with video weather updates.

RELATED: What is the Fujiwhara Effect? Your questions explained