Watching the Gulf: Tropical wave moving in this week

The FOX 26 Weather Team is watching a tropical wave moving into the Gulf of Mexico this week.

The National Hurricane Center currently has the tropical wave at a 20 percent chance that it could organize into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days.

Right now, the FOX 26 Weather Team says it doesn’t appear to be too strong, but it could bring additional rainfall across the Houston area later this week.

