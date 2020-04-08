Very large hail, strong wind gusts possible on Thursday

article

A cold front is forecasted to move through the area on Thursday, bringing with it the threat for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a part of the Houston viewing area under an enhanced risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

That risk is a level 3 out of a possible 5.

The enhanced risk is mainly west of Houston. Main threats appear to be damaging winds as well as very large hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.

In addition to the risk for severe weather, heavy rain will also be possible and more widespread on Thursday which could lead to minor street flooding.

The storms will move out Thursday evening with slightly cooler weather for Friday. More storms will be possible again on Saturday.

