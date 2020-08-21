TS Marco forecast to become hurricane this weekend, new track shifts storm to the east

Two tropical storms in the Caribbean are expected to strengthen before making landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast next week.

While the track for Tropical Storm Marco is becoming clearer, the track for Tropical Storm Laura remains a little uncertain. As of the 4 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Houston is just barely inside the cone of uncertainty for both storms, but everyone should remain weather aware.

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER FORECASTS FROM FOX 26

Tropical Storm Marco is forecasted to become a hurricane. It would be the first time two hurricanes were in the Gulf at the same time since the start of record-keeping in 1851.

RELATED: What is the Fujiwhara Effect? Your questions explained

Advertisement

RELATED: Hurricanes and the pandemic: How should Houstonians prepare

On Saturday morning, data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that Tropical Storm Marco was forecast to become a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of around 65 mph. The cone of uncertainty stretches from southeast Texas to western Alabama with landfall predicted early next week.

STAY ALERT: Texans urged to monitor weather as tropical systems approach the Gulf Coast

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center continues to show that Laura could make landfall as a hurricane Wednesday morning, but now eastern Texas to eastern Mississippi are within the cone of uncertainty.

RELATED: Tropical Depression 14 could make landfall on southeast Texas coast near Harvey anniversary

Forecasters predicted a historically active season this year, and so far, that has proven accurate. Of the 12 named storms so far this season, nine were the earliest use of that letter-name ever, the latest being 'Laura.'

Should all of the alphabetical names get used up, the National Hurricane Center will begin using the Greek alphabet to name storms. That's only happened once before, during the record-breaking season of 2005 -- remembered most for hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.

TROPICAL STORM MARCO

Tropical Storm Marco's center will move through the Yucatan Channel into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday evening. Marco is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday morning. The system will move across the central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and approach the central and northwestern Gulf coast on Monday and Tuesday.

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft has indicated that maximum sustained winds at 65 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two.

Marco is expected to become a hurricane later Saturday or on Sunday. Weakening is forecast to occur on Monday night and Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:



- Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border

- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:



- Sabine Pass to the Alabama/Florida border

- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, and Mobile Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:



- Province of Pinar del Rio Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:



- Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

Tropical Storm Laura is bringing heavy rains to portions of Puerto Rico and is headed toward the Dominican Republic.

Laura is moving toward the west at 18 mph, and a generally west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.

The forecast track has Tropical Storm Laura's center moving near Puerto Rico Saturday morning, near or over Hispaniola Saturday afternoon and night, and near or over eastern Cuba Sunday and Sunday night.

As of the 5 p.m. AST update from the NHC, maximum sustained winds are 50 mph with higher gusts. The NHC says slow strengthening is expected over the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Puerto Rico...Vieques and Culebra

- U.S. Virgin Islands

- The Northern Coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

- The Southern Coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

- The Northern Coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicolas to the border with the Dominican Republic

- The Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

- Cuban Provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago De Cuba and Granma

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- The Central Bahamas

- Andros Island

- Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to Key West and the Dry Tortugas

-Florida Bay

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring developments. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on-air, and on social media.

You can also stay up-to-date 24 hours a day by downloading the free FOX 26 weather app. You'll receive weather alerts for your location, along with video weather updates.