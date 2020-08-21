TS Marco continues to strengthen, forecast to become hurricane

Two tropical storms in the Caribbean are expected to strengthen before making landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast next week.

Although the tracks remain highly uncertain, part of the Houston area is now in both cones of uncertainty.

Tropical Storm Marco is now also forecast to become a hurricane, it would be the first time two hurricanes were in the Gulf at the same time since the start of record-keeping in 1851.

There is a chance both could even make landfall within hours of each other.

On Saturday morning, data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that Tropical Storm Marco was forecast to become a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of around 65 mph. The cone of uncertainty stretches from southeast Texas to western Louisiana with landfall predicted early next week.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center continues to show that Laura could make landfall as a hurricane Wednesday morning, but now eastern Texas to western Mississippi are within the cone of uncertainty.

Forecasters predicted a historically active season this year, and so far, that has proven accurate. Of the 12 named storms so far this season, nine were the earliest use of that letter-name ever, the latest being 'Laura.'

Should all of the alphabetical names get used up, the National Hurricane Center will begin using the Greek alphabet to name storms. That's only happened once before, during the record-breaking season of 2005 -- remembered most for hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.

TROPICAL STORM MARCO

Tropical Storm Marco's center will move through the Yucatan Channel into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday evening. Marco is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday morning. The system will move across the central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and approach the central and northwestern Gulf coast on Monday and Tuesday.

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft has indicated that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two.

Marco is expected to become a hurricane later Saturday. Weakening is forecast to occur on Monday and Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Province of Pinar del Rio Cuba

- Cancun to Dzilam, Mexico

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

Tropical Storm Laura is bringing heavy rains to portions of Puerto Rico.

Laura is moving toward the west near 18 mph, and a generally west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.

The forecast track has Tropical Storm Laura's center moving near Puerto Rico Saturday morning, near or over Hispaniola Saturday afternoon and night, and near or over eastern Cuba Sunday and Sunday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. The NHC says slow strengthening is expected over the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

- U.S. Virgin Islands

- The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

- The southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

- The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic

- The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- The central Bahamas

- Cuban provinces of Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, and Granma

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring developments. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on-air, and on social media.

