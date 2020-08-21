TS Laura, TS Marco pose potential threat to U.S. Gulf Coast

Two tropical storms in the Caribbean before making landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast next week.

Although the tracks remain highly uncertain, current forecasts show Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco moving into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

If Tropical Storm Marco restrengthens, it would be the first time two hurricanes were in the Gulf at the same time since the start of record-keeping in 1851.

There is a chance both could even make landfall within hours of each other.

On Friday morning, data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that Tropical Depression 13 had strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Laura with maximum sustained winds of around 45 mph. According to the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, Laura could make landfall as a hurricane early Wednesday morning with eastern Louisiana to Florida within the cone of uncertainty.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows Tropical Depression 14, now known as Tropical Storm Marco, has maximum sustained winds at 40 mph. The cone of uncertainty stretches from southeast Texas to western Louisiana with landfall predicted late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Forecasters predicted a historically active season this year, and so far, that has proven accurate. Of the 12 named storms so far this season, nine were the earliest use of that letter-name ever, the latest being 'Laura.'

Should all of the alphabetical names get used up, the National Hurricane Center will begin using the Greek alphabet to name storms. That's only happened once before, during the record-breaking season of 2005 -- remembered most for hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.

TROPICAL STORM MARCO

Tropical Depression 14, now known as Tropical Storm Marco, is moving away from the coast of Honduras on Friday. The depression is moving toward the northwest at 13 mph. According to the NHC, slower northwestward motion is expected over the next couple of days, followed by an increase in speed by Sunday and Monday.

On the current forecast track, the center of the depression will continue to move away from the coast of Honduras today and will approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday. Forecasters say the center will then cross the northeastern part of the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and move over the central Gulf of Mexico toward the northwestern Gulf on Sunday and Monday. As of the Friday 10 p.m. update from the NHC, the track is showing a small change in the path ahead of potential landfall. The new track shows a possible landfall southwest of Houston.

Maximum sustained winds at 40 mph. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

- Punta Herrero to Cancun Mexico

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Punta Herrero to Dzilam, Mexico

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the Leeward Island on Friday.

Laura is moving toward the west-northwest at 18 mph. According to the NHC, a generally west-northwestward motion at a faster forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

On current the forecast track, the center of Laura will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands later today, near or over Puerto Rico Saturday morning, and near the northern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday and early Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. The NHC says slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

- U.S. Virgin Islands

- British Virgin Islands

- Saba and St. Eustatius

- St. Maarten

- St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

- Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, and Montserrat

- The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic

- The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

