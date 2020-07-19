Tropical storm warnings in effect along portion of Texas coast ahead of depression landfall

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of the Texas coast ahead of the landfall of Tropical Depression Eight currently in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the 4 p.m. CDT update from the National Hurricane Center, the depression has winds of 35 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at eight miles per hour.

The depression is expected to become Tropical Storm Hanna on Friday before making landfall, south of the Houston area.

Main threats from the storm will include areas of heavy rain, possible flooding, mainly on Friday and Saturday. Gusty winds, up to tropical storm force, especially near and right of the center track, are possible.

