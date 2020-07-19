Tropical Storm Hanna forecasted to become hurricane prior to Saturday landfall

Tropical Storm Hanna is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico as it moves toward the Texas coast.

As of the 4 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hanna is expected to become a category 1 hurricane by landfall on Saturday afternoon.

The Houston-area will be on the wet side of the storm. Bands of heavy rain and occasional gusty winds are expected late Friday through the weekend. Isolated rain totals of 6” are possible, and surf along beaches will become dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the mouth of the Rio Grande to the San Luis Pass. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the San Luis Pass to High Island in Galveston County.

Advertisement

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely watching the track of the storm.

You can stay in the know by downloading our FOX 26 Weather App anytime for free.

Our team of meteorologists will continue to monitor the Gulf of Mexico and keep you up-to-date.