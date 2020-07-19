Tropical Depression Eight upgraded to Tropical Storm Hanna

The tropical depression currently in the Gulf of Mexico has been upgraded to a tropical storm.

The storm, which will be called Tropical Storm Hanna, now has winds of 40 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at seven miles per hour.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of the Texas coast ahead of the landfall of Tropical Depression Eight currently in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hanna is expected to make landfall, south of the Houston area.

Main threats from the storm will include areas of heavy rain, possible flooding, mainly on Friday and Saturday. Gusty winds, up to tropical storm force, especially near and right of the center track, are possible.

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely watching the track of the storm.

Our team of meteorologists will continue to monitor the Gulf of Mexico and keep you up-to-date.