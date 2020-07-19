Tropical Depression Eight develops in Gulf of Mexico, tropical storm watch issued

article

The National Hurricane Center is reporting that the tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico has now formed into Tropical Depression Eight as of the 10 p.m. update.

Winds are currently at 30 miles per hour and the depression is moving west-northwest at six miles per hour.

The depression is expected to become Tropical Storm Hanna on Friday before making landfall south of the Houston area.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the Gulf of Mexico including coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel.

Main threats from the storm will include areas of heavy rain, possible flooding, mainly on Friday and Saturday. Gusty winds, up to tropical storm force, especially near and right of the center track, are possible.

Currently, the exact track remains a little uncertain, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely watching the track of the storm.

