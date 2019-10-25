Tropical Depression 17 forms in the Gulf of Mexico, heads to Louisiana

Tropical Depression 17 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to move into Louisiana overnight tonight into early Saturday.

Impacts to Texas are expected to be minimal.

The National Weather Service says an advancing cold front will collide with a weather disturbance that became a tropical depression early Friday in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm’s center was 320 miles (515 kilometers) south-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph).

Forecasters say coastal Louisiana could receive as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain Friday and Saturday; 6 inches (15 centimeters) was possible across a wide section of Mississippi.

Rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 4 inches (2.5 to 10 centimeters) are possible from Alabama to South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.