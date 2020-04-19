Expand / Collapse search

Tornado Watch extended to 10 p.m. for several counties in Houston area

Severe Weather Update

Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Dr. Jim Siebert gives you the latest look at storms rolling through our area.

Houston - A Tornado Warning has been issued for Liberty County that is set to expire at 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Galveston County that expires at 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 10:00 P.M. CDT this afternoon for the following areas In southcentral Texas: includes 11 counties Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker.

RAW: Hail in Katy, TX

A viewer in Katy saw hail as storms moved through the Houston area on April 19.