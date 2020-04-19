Tornado Watch extended to 10 p.m. for several counties in Houston area

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Liberty County that is set to expire at 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Galveston County that expires at 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 10:00 P.M. CDT this afternoon for the following areas In southcentral Texas: includes 11 counties Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker.

