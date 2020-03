article

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for some southeast Texas counties on Wednesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until noon for the following counties:

• Brazos

• Burleson

• Grimes

• Houston

• Madison

• Polk

• San Jacinto

• Trinity

• Walker

A watch means that conditions are favorable for storms that produce hail/high winds.

