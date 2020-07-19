NHC: Storm in Gulf of Mexico likely to form into tropical depression

article

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded their development probably of the tropical wave currently in the Gulf of Mexico.

The forecast reports an 80 percent chance of development into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days.

Main threats from the storm will include areas of heavy rain, possible flooding, mainly on Friday and Saturday. Gusty winds, up to tropical storm force, especially near and right of the center track, are possible.

Currently, the exact track remains a little uncertain, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely watching the track of the storm.

You can stay in the know by downloading our FOX 26 Weather App anytime for free.

Advertisement

Our team of meteorologists will continue to monitor the Gulf of Mexico and keep you up-to-date.