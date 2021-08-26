Hurricane Ida forms; expected to become stronger once it hits Gulf Coast

article

Ida has upgraded into a category 1 hurricane, as of Friday afternoon.

Ida's wind force is at 75 miles per hour, at last check, but the storm will likely grow much stronger into a major hurricane once it enters the Gulf.

FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Dr. Jim Siebert says its impacts will be minor for the Texas coast, but it will be very dangerous for our friends in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Our other meteorologists said as long as the now hurricane stays within this cone of uncertainty, our weather will be breezy and hot on Sunday and Monday with a few storms possible.

