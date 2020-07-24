Hurricane Hanna makes landfall as strong Category 1 hurricane

Hurricane Hanna has offically made landfall as a strong Category 1 hurricane on Saturday afternoon.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hanna had winds of 90 miles per hour, as of 5 p.m.

Hanna formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday evening.

Some rain bands and thunderstorms from Hanna are already hitting sections of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama as Hanna continues to churn in the gulf.

Significant rainfall is anticipated over the weekend and dangerous flash flooding is expected to be a widespread threat along sections of Texas.

