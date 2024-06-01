While Southeast Texas starts the weekend off on a mild note, another round of showers and storms is expected today.

There is a 1/5 ‘Possible’ risk for a few severe storms and the main weather threats would be heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Weather alerts

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southern Jackson County until 11:45 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for southeastern Jackson County and southern Matagorda County until 11 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for southeastern Brazoria County until 11 a.m.

Looking ahead

Isolated storms are possible on Sunday with a decrease in rain chances next week.

Afternoon highs starting on Sunday make a return to the 90s.

Today is also the start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season. NOAA predicts we will have an above average season. No tropical activity is expected for at least the next 7 days.

