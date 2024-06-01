Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 9:49 AM CDT until SAT 10:45 AM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 10:19 AM CDT until SAT 11:45 AM CDT, Jackson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 10:25 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 10:15 AM CDT until SAT 10:45 AM CDT, Calhoun County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 10:32 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Calhoun County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 9:58 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 10:31 AM CDT until SAT 12:45 PM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:46 AM CDT until SAT 10:45 AM CDT, Calhoun County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 10:45 AM CDT, Inland Jackson County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County

Houston weather: More showers, storms expected Saturday

By
Published  June 1, 2024 10:20am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - While Southeast Texas starts the weekend off on a mild note, another round of showers and storms is expected today.

There is a 1/5 ‘Possible’ risk for a few severe storms and the main weather threats would be heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Weather alerts

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southern Jackson County until 11:45 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for southeastern Jackson County and southern Matagorda County until 11 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for southeastern Brazoria County until 11 a.m.

Looking ahead

Isolated storms are possible on Sunday with a decrease in rain chances next week.

Afternoon highs starting on Sunday make a return to the 90s.

Today is also the start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season. NOAA predicts we will have an above average season. No tropical activity is expected for at least the next 7 days.

Download FOX Local on how to prepare for hurricane season.