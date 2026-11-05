Houston weather: Warm with sunny skies Thursday, possible showers

The Brief Sunny and warm today before another front arrives More dry air settles in Friday Cloudy skies and showers return Sunday, followed by cooler nights next week



Thursday weather will be pleasantly warm with the chance of rain later in the evening.

A warm Thursday

After a chilly start, sunny skies and light winds will push temperatures into the low to mid 80s. A few showers are possible tonight as another front approaches. The highest chance for showers will be south of Houston and near the coastline.

Cool nights continue

The front moves through late tonight or early Friday with a limited chance for showers, mainly near the coast. Drier air and lower humidity follow Friday, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.

Sunday turns cloudy and wet

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy skies and showers are expected Sunday as another weather system moves through. Cooler nights arrive next week, with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s for much of the Houston area.