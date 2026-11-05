Houston weather: Warm with sunny skies Thursday, possible showers
HOUSTON - Thursday weather will be pleasantly warm with the chance of rain later in the evening.
A warm Thursday
After a chilly start, sunny skies and light winds will push temperatures into the low to mid 80s. A few showers are possible tonight as another front approaches. The highest chance for showers will be south of Houston and near the coastline.
Cool nights continue
The front moves through late tonight or early Friday with a limited chance for showers, mainly near the coast. Drier air and lower humidity follow Friday, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.
Sunday turns cloudy and wet
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy skies and showers are expected Sunday as another weather system moves through. Cooler nights arrive next week, with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s for much of the Houston area.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.