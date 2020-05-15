High water locations reported in Houston area
HOUSTON - Heavy rains from a slow-moving storm have caused street flooding in parts of the Houston area.
Houston TranStar reported high water in the following locations:
IH-45 NORTH Northbound After N MAIN STRight Shoulder, Right Lane, 2 Center Lanes
IH-45 Southbound At SH 96/CALDER/BRITTANY BAY in Galveston County 3 Frontage Road Lanes
US-90 ALTERNATE Westbound At FM 3155/Collins Rd in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes
SH-225 Eastbound At RICHEY ST All Mainlanes
SH-225 Westbound At RICHEY ST All Mainlanes
EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At SPENCER HWY Exit Ramp
EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SH-225 Exit Ramp
EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY Exit Ramp
Pasadena reports high water in the following locations:
Beltway 8 feeder@ Spencer Hwy. (Both directions)
Beltway 8 feeder@ Pasadena Blvd. (Both directions)
Beltway 8 feeder@ Red Bluff Rd. (Both directions)
Beltway 8 feeder@ Sycamore Ave. (Both directions)
Red Bluff Road from 3500 block – 3800 block (Beltway 8 Feeder)
2900 Strawberry Rd. (Both directions)
Wichita St. @ Bravo Ave.
4300 Red Bluff
Beltway 8@ SH 225
Robinhood@Houston Avenue
Burke@Spencer
5300 Spencer
Crenshaw@ Strawberry
Strawberry@ Preston
3200 Sophie Ann
