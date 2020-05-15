High water locations reported in Houston area

Heavy rains from a slow-moving storm have caused street flooding in parts of the Houston area.

Houston TranStar reported high water in the following locations:

IH-45 NORTH Northbound After N MAIN STRight Shoulder, Right Lane, 2 Center Lanes

IH-45 Southbound At SH 96/CALDER/BRITTANY BAY in Galveston County 3 Frontage Road Lanes

US-90 ALTERNATE Westbound At FM 3155/Collins Rd in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes

SH-225 Eastbound At RICHEY ST All Mainlanes

SH-225 Westbound At RICHEY ST All Mainlanes

EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At SPENCER HWY Exit Ramp

Advertisement

EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SH-225 Exit Ramp

EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY Exit Ramp

THE LATEST: See the forecast and interactive radar on the FOX 26 Weather page

Pasadena reports high water in the following locations:

Beltway 8 feeder@ Spencer Hwy. (Both directions)

Beltway 8 feeder@ Pasadena Blvd. (Both directions)

Beltway 8 feeder@ Red Bluff Rd. (Both directions)

Beltway 8 feeder@ Sycamore Ave. (Both directions)

Red Bluff Road from 3500 block – 3800 block (Beltway 8 Feeder)

2900 Strawberry Rd. (Both directions)

Wichita St. @ Bravo Ave.

4300 Red Bluff

Beltway 8@ SH 225

Robinhood@Houston Avenue

Burke@Spencer

5300 Spencer

Crenshaw@ Strawberry

Strawberry@ Preston

3200 Sophie Ann

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS