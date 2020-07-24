Hanna upgraded to Cat 1 hurricane ahead of Saturday landfall

Hanna has been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it continues strengthening on its way toward the Texas coast, where it will make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening.

Hanna formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday evening, and as of Saturday morning, the system was located only about 90 miles from the Texas coast.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP FOR LATEST ALERTS

Some rain bands and thunderstorms from Hanna are already hitting sections of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama as Hanna continues to churn in the gulf.

MORE: Galveston County officials prepared for any affects from Hanna

Advertisement

Significant rainfall is anticipated over the weekend and dangerous flash flooding is expected to be a widespread threat along sections of Texas.

You can stay in the know by downloading our FOX 26 Weather App anytime for free.

Our team of meteorologists will continue to monitor the Gulf of Mexico and keep you up-to-date. You can visit our weather page for radar and more.