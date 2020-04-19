Greater Houston area Tornado Watch until 3:00 p.m.

A Severe T-Storm Warning is posted for Harris, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Liberty Counties until 11:30am. Large hail and strong winds are the main concern with this warning. The storms are racing to the NE at 50mph so stay weather aware.

The National Weather Service has issued aTornado Watch in effect until 3:00 P.M. CDT this afternoon for the following areas In south central Texas: includes 22 counties Austin Brazoria Brazos Burleson Chambers Colorado Fort Bend Galveston Grimes Harris Houston Jackson, Liberty Madison Matagorda Montgomery Polk San Jacinto Trinity Walker Waller Washington Wharton

This includes the cities of Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bay City, Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Bryan, Caldwell, Cleveland, Clute, Coldspring, College Station, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Crockett, Dayton, Dickinson, Eagle Lake, Edna, El Campo, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Galveston, Ganado, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston, Huntsville, Lake Jackson, League City, Liberty, Livingston, Madisonville, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Mont Belvieu, Navasota, Old River-Winfree, Palacios, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Somerville, Stowell, Sugar Land, Texas City, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar, Wharton, and Winnie.

