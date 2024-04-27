2024 Hurricane season: Texas Emergency Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday is April 27-29
HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - Hurricane season is fast approaching and Constable Mark Herman and his deputies would like to ensure the citizens are prepared for this hurricane season.
Texas' Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday weekend is this weekend April 27-29.
Below are some items you may need: