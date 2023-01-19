Expand / Collapse search

The Drop

The Drop
FOX 26 Houston

The Drop - Thursday, January 19, 2023

Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop at Cactus Music talking about new music dropping this weekend.

 NEW RELEASES 
Mac Demarco – Five Easy Hot Dogs 
Black Star Riders- Wrong Side of Paradise
The Bad Ends - The Power and the Glory 
John Cale – Mercy 
Nas - Magic Instrumentals  
Phish LP LP 04
Caitlin Rose Cazimi 
Stranger Things Season 4 – Volumes 1 and 2

NOW ON VINYL 
Wilco - Country
REISSUES 
Maytals - Essential Artists Collection
Skatalites – Essential Artists Collection
Elliott Smith - Either or 7"
Roky Erickson - Live at the Whiskey 1981
David Byrne - Live From Austin

VINYL REISSUES
Mel Brown Chicken fat 
Bad Brains – The Youth are Getting Restless

INDIE STORE EXCLUSIVES
Hot Tuna - Burgers
Kyuss – Best of
Juliana Hatfield 3 