The Drop
HOUSTON - Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop at Cactus Music with all the latest new music dropping this weekend.
NEW RELEASES
Mac Demarco – Five Easy Hot Dogs
Black Star Riders- Wrong Side of Paradise
The Bad Ends - The Power and the Glory
John Cale – Mercy
Nas - Magic Instrumentals
Phish LP LP 04
Caitlin Rose Cazimi
Stranger Things Season 4 – Volumes 1 and 2
NOW ON VINYL
Wilco - Country
REISSUES
Maytals - Essential Artists Collection
Skatalites – Essential Artists Collection
Elliott Smith - Either or 7"
Roky Erickson - Live at the Whiskey 1981
David Byrne - Live From Austin
VINYL REISSUES
Mel Brown Chicken fat
Bad Brains – The Youth are Getting Restless
INDIE STORE EXCLUSIVES
Hot Tuna - Burgers
Kyuss – Best of
Juliana Hatfield 3