Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop at Cactus Music with all the latest new music dropping this weekend.

NEW RELEASES

Mac Demarco – Five Easy Hot Dogs

Black Star Riders- Wrong Side of Paradise

The Bad Ends - The Power and the Glory

John Cale – Mercy

Nas - Magic Instrumentals

Phish LP LP 04

Caitlin Rose Cazimi

Stranger Things Season 4 – Volumes 1 and 2



NOW ON VINYL

Wilco - Country

REISSUES

Maytals - Essential Artists Collection

Skatalites – Essential Artists Collection

Elliott Smith - Either or 7"

Roky Erickson - Live at the Whiskey 1981

David Byrne - Live From Austin



VINYL REISSUES

Mel Brown Chicken fat

Bad Brains – The Youth are Getting Restless



INDIE STORE EXCLUSIVES

Hot Tuna - Burgers

Kyuss – Best of

Juliana Hatfield 3