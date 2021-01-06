Woman shot in US Capitol dead, several officers injured after pro-Trump protesters charge building
A woman who was shot inside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday has died, D.C. Police has confirmed to FOX 5. This comes after pro-Trump protesters charged the building as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes.
