XFL Week 2: Houston Roughnecks extend lead in 2nd quarter, 21-6

The Houston Roughnecks take on the St. Louis Battlehawks at TDECU Stadium in week 2 of the XFL's first season.

The Roughnecks are in first place in the XFL's West division after defeating the Los Angeles Wildcats. The Battlehawks also sit at the top of their division after beating the Dallas Renegades in week 1.

The Roughnecks take the early lead with a 44-yeard field goal. The Battlehawks scored on a 30-yard run after the catch, taking the lead. A 33-yard pass set the Roughnecks up to score their first touchdown of the game. Cam Phillips caught the touchdown pass from PJ Walker allowing the Roughnecks to take back the lead. Roughnecks end the first quarter with the lead 9-6.

An interception by Cody Brown followed by a massive return ending on the 1-yard line sets the Roughnecks up to extend their lead in the second quarter. The Roughnecks scored with a short run.

WR Cam Phillips catches a floater to give the Roughnecks a second touchdown in the second quarter. The Roughnecks were assessed a significant penalty after Phillips took off his helmet following his touchdown catch. The Roughnecks headed into halftime up 21-6.

Roughnecks lead the Battlehawks 21-6.

