Dalvin Cook to be released by Minnesota Vikings

It appears Dalvin Cook’s days with the Minnesota Vikings are coming to an end.

According to multiple reports Thursday morning, the Vikings are expected to release Cook on Friday. That’s if they can’t find a trade partner before then that would be willing to match their asking price. Tom Pelissero with NFL Network and Adam Schefter with ESPN both had the news Thursday morning.

The writing was on the wall for Cook’s future in Minnesota after the Vikings brought back Alexander Mattison on a two-year, $7 million deal in free agency. Offseason reports also emerged that the Vikings nearly completed a trade to send Cook to the Dolphins, but it fell apart.

Given every opportunity to say he wanted Cook back this season, Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has kept his comments general and vague.

"We’re trying to be solutions-oriented and always trying to put the roster together within our constraints. We’ll continue those conversations," Adofo-Mensah said.

Cook played 17 games for the first time in his career last season, running for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. In 73 career games with the Vikings, Cook averaged 4.7 yards per carry and had 47 touchdowns. He was a second round pick in 2017 and has spent his first six seasons with the Vikings. He's made the Pro Bowl four straight seasons.

Cook was due about $14 million this season. The Vikings will save about $9 million in cap space for the 2023 season by releasing him.