USMNT faces Costa Rica to wrap October’s World Cup qualifying round

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team returns to action against Costa Rica on Wednesday, still reeling from its embarrassing loss to Panama just three days ago.

The two nations will wrap up CONCACAF’s October World Cup qualifiers at 7 p.m. ET at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The Stars and Stripes have had an impressive 2021. They’ve won 14 matches, lost two, tied twice, won two CONCACAF championships this summer and enjoy a No. 13 ranking from FIFA.

But an underwhelming showing in five World Cup qualifying matches has invoked fears of 2018, when the Yanks failed to advance to the tournament.

The USMNT has not scored a single first-half goal in any qualifier. And both of this year’s draws came during last month’s qualifying matches.

Sunday’s loss to Panama was the first loss since dropping a friendly to Switzerland in May. But losing by one to the No. 15-ranked Swiss doesn’t stain the resume like losing to the No. 68-ranked Panamanians.

After the loss, coach Gregg Berhalter shouldered the blame. Berhalter made seven changes to the roster that took down the Jamaican squad last week.

CONCACAF scheduled three games in seven days for this round of qualifiers, so Berhalter wanted to make sure his main starters could have fresh legs against Costa Rico.

Even so, he insisted his disappointment in the Panama result was not about the lineup he chose.

"One thing I want to make completely clear is, when I took responsibility for the result the other day, it was not aimed at the choice of players because we believe in every single player in this squad, and I don't regret at any moment playing that lineup," Berhalter said. "I regret more our performance, and some of the attacking adjustments we could have made in that game to be more mobile, to be moving more, but not personnel."

Sunday’s loss left Mexico atop the table as the lone undefeated team. Mexico has 11 points on five wins and two draws.

The Americans and Panama sit in second place and third place with eight points each o two wins, a loss and two draws. The Yanks edge out Panama because they’ve scored two more goals.

The top three teams on the table qualify and the Yanks are well on pace to doing that. And there is reason to be optimistic about Wednesday’s game.

Brenden Aaronson, No. 11 of the United States, chasing after a ball during a game between Panama and USMNT at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez on Oct. 10, 2021, in Panama City, Panama. (Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The USMNT dominated Costa Rica for a 4-0 win just this summer. Even so, it may be foolish to believe recent performances against upcoming opposition will result in positive results. Less than a year ago, the USMNT dominated Panama 6-2, but are just three days removed from not being able to muster a shot on goal.

Anything short of a draw Wednesday will jeopardize the Yanks’ position towards the top of the table. And the schedule doesn’t get any easier from here.

When the next round of qualifiers begins on Nov. 12, the Stars and Stripes will be taking on Mexico — a squad undoubtedly out for revenge after falling to the Americans in the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League this summer.

This story was reported from Atlanta.