Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals for David Johnson: NFL sources

The Houston Texans are trading DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round draft pick this year to the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL sources.

In exchange for the picks and the wide receiver, the Texans will acquire running back David Johnson and a second-round draft pick this year and a fourth-round draft pick in 2021.

Johnson seemed to confirm the news with a tweet, saying "LETS GO HOUSTON!!! See you soon."

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.