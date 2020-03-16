Expand / Collapse search

Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals for David Johnson: NFL sources

Published 
Houston Texans
FOX 26 Houston
article

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans celebrates a second quarter touchdown catch during a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by D

Expand

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are trading DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round draft pick this year to the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL sources.

MORE HOUSTON TEXANS COVERAGE

In exchange for the picks and the wide receiver, the Texans will acquire running back David Johnson and a second-round draft pick this year and a fourth-round draft pick in 2021.

Johnson seemed to confirm the news with a tweet, saying "LETS GO HOUSTON!!! See you soon."

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.