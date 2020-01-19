San Francisco 49ers beat Green Bay Packers, advance to Super Bowl against Chiefs

article

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers Sunday during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The final score: San Francisco 49ers 37, Green Bay Packers 20.

The 49ers now go on to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami.

The Niners are now the second team in NFL history to make the Super Bowl a year after losing at least 12 games. Only the St. Louis Rams have done it, going from 4-12 in 1998 to Super Bowl champs one year later thanks in part of an injury to Trent Green that cleared the way for Kurt Warner to take over at quarterback.

49ers running back Tevin Coleman was carted off the field in the second quarter of the NFC championship game Sunday with a right shoulder injury and was listed as out for the remainder of the game.

Coleman came up hurt at the end of a 4-yard run and left the game at the 9:32 mark of the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers after being tackled by safety Adrian Amos. San Francisco scored a touchdown the next play to take a 17-0 lead, a 9-yard run by Raheem Mostert for his TD rush of the game.

Coleman, who hurt his elbow last week in a win over Minnesota but ran for 105 yards and two scores, had six rushes for 21 yards when he left.

Packers safety Adrian Amos injured his pectoral muscle in the first half and was ruled out.