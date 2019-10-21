Orange Out for the Astros during the World Series

article

The Houston Astros are ready to "Take it Back" on Tuesday and Wednesday in the World Series against the Washington Nationals.

The team is asking local businesses, schools, community leaders, organizations and Astros fans to Orange Out Houston by wearing orange clothing and accessories, rocking their Astros apparel, decking out their buildings in orange and creatively displaying their Astros pride throughout the Astros’ postseason run.

Fans are encouraged to post photos of what they are doing to Orange Out Houston with the hashtag #TakeItBack.

You can watch the World Series on FOX 26 beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 22.