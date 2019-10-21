Expand / Collapse search

Orange Out for the Astros during the World Series

Houston Astros
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 19: Houston Astros fans wave rally towels during Game Six of the League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) ( Getty Images )

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are ready to "Take it Back" on Tuesday and Wednesday in the World Series against the Washington Nationals.

The team is asking local businesses, schools, community leaders, organizations and Astros fans to Orange Out Houston by wearing orange clothing and accessories, rocking their Astros apparel, decking out their buildings in orange and creatively displaying their Astros pride throughout the Astros’ postseason run.

Fans are encouraged to post photos of what they are doing to Orange Out Houston with the hashtag #TakeItBack.

You can watch the World Series on FOX 26 beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 22.